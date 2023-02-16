Mardi Gras celebrations, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Watch new works, audience favorites and beloved classics from Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre.

Atlanta Mission 5K Race to End Homelessness

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. $40. Pemberton Place Greenspace, 126 Ivan Allen Blvd., Atlanta.

Run in the 20th Annual Atlanta Mission 5K Race to End Homelessness, which uses each registration fee to cover one night of shelter and services for someone experiencing homelessness. This race is a qualifier for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Royal Comedy Tour 2023

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. $59 and up, plus taxes and fees. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Laugh along with the Royal Comedy 2023 tour, featuring Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, Special K, Bill Bellamy and JJ Williamson.

Cobb

Mardi Gras Live! Atlanta

Credit: From Live at the Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page Credit: From Live at the Battery Atlanta’s Facebook page

8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) Saturday, Feb. 18. $25 general admission (includes admission and one drink ticket), $50 VIP (includes admission, three drink tickets and served low country boil buffet). The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave., Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

Celebrate Mardi Gras with Cajun dishes, a VIP low country boil, live music and drink specials at The Battery Atlanta.

3rd Annual Entrepreneur’s Day

11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (3 p.m. panel discussion). Saturday, Feb. 18. The Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta St., Powder Springs. 770-439-2029.

Join in the 3rd Annual Entrepreneur’s Day, which has a Black History Month theme, at The Book Worm Bookstore. Historical fiction authors Wanda M. Morris, Vanessa Riley, Kaia Alderson, Denny S. Bryce and Piper Huguely will discuss their books, the historical figures they’re based on and more.

Atlanta Ballet 2: “Beauty & the Beast”

1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19. $10 and up, plus fees. Cobb Energy Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Bring the kids to a one-hour fairy tale production of “Beauty & the Beast” presented by Atlanta Ballet 2.

DeKalb

Yoga with Andrea Redmond

Credit: From events.dekalblibrary.org Credit: From events.dekalblibrary.org

11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 18. Free with registration required. Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library, 952 Leon St., Stone Mountain. 770-413-2020.

Bring your yoga mats for an hour of invigorating and relaxing yoga practice.

“Marry Me a Little”

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. $10 and up. Merely Players Presents, 3770 Central Ave., Doraville. 770-572-6966.

Watch a charming, bittersweet musical review that tells the story of two single strangers. The production features songs by Stephen Sondheim.

Arbor Day Tree Planting

2 p.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Willis Park, 51 Dartmouth Ave., Avondale Estates. 404-294-5400.

Celebrate Avondale Estates’ 39th year as a Tree City USA on Georgia’s Arbor Day. A native water hickory will be planted.

North Fulton

Starlab

Credit: From chattnaturecenter.org Credit: From chattnaturecenter.org

1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Included with general admission of $15 for adults, $11 for seniors age 65 and up and students age 13-18, $9 for children age 3-12, free for members and children two and under. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992–2055.

See the winter sky and learn about the many constellations you’ll see from inside Chattahoochee Nature Center’s inflatable planetarium.

Mardi Gras Celebration

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. South Main Kitchen, 9 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 678-691-4622.

Treat yourself to a Mardi Gras-inspired food, drink and live music at South Main Kitchen.

“By the Way, Meet Vera Stark”

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, plus additional dates. $20 plus fees. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.

Watch a fast-paced satire from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, in which aspiring starlet Vera Stark works as a maid to an aging star in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Gwinnett

9th Annual Suwanee Half Marathon and Old Town 5K

7:30 a.m. half marathon, 7:45 a.m. 5K Sunday, Feb. 19. $75 half marathon, $40 5K. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Run in Suwanee’s half marathon or 5K to support the Suwanee Public Arts Program.

Gwinnett Community Health Fair

Credit: From events.exploregwinnett.com Credit: From events.exploregwinnett.com

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Free admission. Lenora Park gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville. 770-822-3197.

Visit the Gwinnett Community Health Fair for wellness information, vendors, health screenings, giveaways and more.

Black Out: Open Mic Night and Pop-Up Market

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Free. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Catch open mic night acts and support black-owned businesses in a pop-up market at Lawrenceville Arts Center.