15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Art of the Brick, Paranormal Cirque III and more

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in Atlanta and love Lego, head to the immersive Art of the Brick experience at Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center, where you’ll find over 100 works of Lego art. Other events include Paranormal Cirque III, a circus, theater and cabaret fusion headed to Alpharetta. And in Loganville, there getting an early start on Independence Day celebrations.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Nights - Pride Night

Credit: Zoo Atlanta Credit: Zoo Atlanta

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, June 23. $40 general admission, $35 members. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453.

Experience an adults-only evening at Savanna Nights starting with a complimentary Lion’s Pride cocktail. This month’s theme is Pride Night and features DJ Lyris, games and activities, Drag Bingo, line dancing with Dance Out ATL, a vendor village and more.

Dreamsonic 2023

7 p.m. Sunday, June 25. $39.50 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

This summer’s ultimate prog-metal music festival features Dream Theater along with special guests Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders.

Trap Yoga in the Park

6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, plus additional dates. Free with donations accepted. Westside Park, 1660 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta.

Join Level3 Yoga’s outdoor sunset class that’s set to a Trap N’ B playlist. The class is appropriate for all ages and capabilities.

Cobb

Mini-Con

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Free admission and parking. Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-509-2711, ext. 2.

Mini-Con celebrates fandoms related to fantasy, sci-fi, anime and more. Enter a cosplay contest, shop from vendors, play board games, enjoy live music and attend panels like Cosplaying on a Budget and Pokémon Trivia.

Tori Amos

Credit: Robb D. Cohen/ www.robbsphotos.com Credit: Robb D. Cohen/ www.robbsphotos.com

8 p.m. Friday, June 23. $55.50 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Musician, author and activist Tori Amos continues her tour in support of her Ocean to Ocean album, accompanied by bassist Jon Evans and drummer Ash Soan.

Movie in the Park

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24. $10 per family, advance registration required. Taylor-Brawner Park, 3180 Atlanta Road, Smyrna.

Register to see “Top Gun: Maverick” and get some popcorn and treats. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to sit on and any additional snacks. Bug spray is recommended.

DeKalb

Art of the Brick

Credit: From theartofthebrickexpo.com Credit: From theartofthebrickexpo.com

Register for your preferred time Friday, June 23-Sunday, June 25, plus additional dates. Standard admission $34.90 ages 13 and up; $20.90 kids 4-12; $29.90 seniors 65 and up, students, and disabled visitors; family bundle $28.90. Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center, 5660 Buford Hwy. NE, Atlanta.

See over 100 works of art created from over one million Lego bricks in an immersive experience with a musical score, moving installations and more.

National Pollinator Week Festival

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 2. Downtown Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur.

Gather for Beecatur’s annual National Pollinator Week Festival with bees, butterflies, birds, native plants, music, free face painting, kids’ activities and more.

Mead in the Meadow

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 23. $40 non-members, $25 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Taste and learn about three different types of mead, with one drink ticket included in the cost of entry.

North Fulton

Paranormal Cirque III

Credit: From Paranormal Cirque’s Facebook page Credit: From Paranormal Cirque’s Facebook page

Continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25. $20-$60. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta.

Paranormal Cirque III transports you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus arts abilities in a fusion between circus, theater and cabaret.

2023 GA400 Century City Tour

7 a.m. 100-mile route, 8:15 a.m. 65-mile route and 9 a.m. 18-, 29- and 37-mile route. Sunday, June 25. Adults $70, juniors age 12-18 $45. 1425 Market Blvd., Roswell. 678-520-7337.

Pick your distance and ride through Roswell, Cumming, Milton, Alpharetta and Mountain Park before enjoying entertainment and a meal at the end of your journey.

Celebrations Gallery Exhibit Reception

5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Alpharetta Arts Center, corner of 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.

Meet the artists and view original artworks in the upcoming gallery exhibit Celebrations, which marks important moments and milestones in our lives. Light food and beverages will be served.

Gwinnett

Kenan Thompson’s Ultimate Comedy Experience

Credit: From atlcomedytheater.com Credit: From atlcomedytheater.com

Continuing 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, June 23 and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25. $15-$25. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd. #114B, Norcross.

Atlanta native and “Saturday Night Live” cast remember Kenan Thompson lets comedians showcase their talents in a friendly competition.

Independence Celebration

6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24. West Walton Park, 925 Twin Lakes Road, Loganville. 770-466-1165.

Get an early start on celebrating Independence Day with activities for kids, food vendors, music from Band X and fireworks.

Lilburn Pride in the Park

Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Free. J.B. Williams Park, 3935 Five Forks Trickum Road SW, Lilburn. Reserve a spot in advance to get a ticket for door prize drawings. 404-397-7032.

Gather for a potluck lunch, join a walk through the park, visit community booths and more.