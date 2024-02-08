Noon-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. $25 and up, free for kids 10 and under with the purchase of an adult pass. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

Immerse yourself in pop culture with celebrity photo ops and autographs, panel programming, gaming, cosplay and more.

“Hamilton”

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 plus additional dates. $39 plus fees and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Watch the epic saga of Alexander Hamilton set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

Atlanta Winter Beer Festival

1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. $55 in advance, $65 day of event (unless sold out). Guardian Works, 775 Echo St. NW, Atlanta.

Enjoy your choice of more than 150 beers at this indoor/outdoor venue with live music and DJ Qtip running things inside.

Cobb

Atlanta Black Expo

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 678-637-9406.

Shop product- and service-based exhibitors at the Atlanta Black Expo, which also features demonstrations, workshops, family activities and more.

Galentine’s Day Brunch

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. $45 per person. Community Center, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Gather your gal pals for a fun bunch including mocktails, cocktails, a waffle bar, cupcake decorating, trivia and music.

Mardi Gras Live!

6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. $25 and up general admission, including admission and one drink ticket. $50 and up VIP, including admission, three drink tickets and Low Country boil buffet. Live! at the Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. No. 600, Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

Celebrate Mardi Gras with Cajun dishes, a VIP Low Country boil, live music, fortune tellers and drink specials.

DeKalb

Lunar New Year Festival

4-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, and Sunday, Feb. 11, plus additional dates. $19.99 online for one-day access for festival and select park attractions. Free for 2 and under. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 1-800-401-2407.

Take part in Stone Mountain Park’s Lunar New Year Festival with a drone show, light show, cultural craft activities, storytelling, puppetry, dance and drum exhibitions, parades and other cultural elements.

Spiders — From Fear to Fascination

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11, plus additional dates. $23.95-$25.95. Fernbank natural history museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Come eye to eyes with more than 250 real and preserved spider specimens and explore interactive elements, dioramas, digital displays and more.

NAACP DeKalb Black History Month Celebration

10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Free. Rainbow Park Baptist Church, 2941 Columbia Drive, Decatur. 404-241-8006.

The celebration looks at 70 years after Brown v. Board of Education with a panel discussion and presentations.

North Fulton

Metropolitan Atlanta Community Band

3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. $17-$20. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-993-4245.

Listen to a concert that celebrates Black History Month with classical and popular music composed or performed by African American musicians.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Free admission. Fields across from Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek. 678-512-3202.

Enjoy food and cultural performances, including those from DJ Chika Takai (an official DJ of the Atlanta Hawks), the Atlanta Chinese Dance Co. and the Atlanta Korean Culture Center.

Valentine’s Paint-Along

1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. $60 for two, $35 for one. Westside Market Roswell, 606 Holcomb Bridge Road No. 140, Roswell. 678-940-1506.

Bring your spouse, partner, BFF or come alone (you might meet someone) for a fun afternoon of painting hosted by artist Grace McKee.

Gwinnett

Mad About You Valentine’s Dance

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. $12 residents, $19 nonresidents. Rhodes Jordan Park Community Recreation Center, 100 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 770-822-8833.

Bring the family for dancing, games, refreshments, photo ops and a Valentine’s station.

Pete Davidson

10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, and 10 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. $71 plus fees. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd. No. 114B, Norcross. 770-724-6400.

Laugh along with former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson, who is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock’s comedy “Bupkis.”

Suwanee Sweetheart Sprint

9 a.m. 5K, 10 a.m. Kids Fun Run. $30 5K, $15 Kids Fun Run. Saturday, Feb. 10. Suwanee City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Wear your best Valentine’s attire to compete in a costume contest and race in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race.