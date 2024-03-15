Theater notes: ‘Black Ground’ at Dad’s, Shakespeare Company grant, more

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Dad’s Garage Theatre has announced the March 27 premiere of ”Black Ground,” a show and program highlighting the theater’s efforts to enhance diversity, both on stage and behind the scenes. The show features an all-Black cast that will take classic movies such as “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” and improvise what the often-unseen Black people were doing during the movie. These shows will combine improv comedy with special guests, including opera singers and stand-ups.

Executive producer Jon Carr expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “I am thrilled to showcase the incredible Black talent we have at Dad’s Garage and across Atlanta,” he said in a release. “This show is more than an entertaining evening; it’s the launchpad for initiatives aimed at diversifying our talent pool and audience.”

The Theater League of Kansas City has gifted 33 Shakespearean theaters across the United States and internationally with a grant of $255,000 in general operating support. Awards of $5,000 or $10,000 were given to theaters with budgets between $150,000 and $2,750,000, including the Atlanta Shakespeare Company.

“It’s extraordinary that the people of Kansas City have taken such an interest in Shakespeare across the nation,” said Jeff Watkins, Atlanta Shakespeare Company’s artistic director. “So many companies will benefit from the generosity of the Theatre League. To have this kind of support coming from outside of the community means the world to me and the company.”

The 2024 theater season kicked off a partnership between Marietta Theatre Company and Theatre in the Square. These two nonprofits joined forces to bolster the arts and reach expanded audiences. Marietta Theatre Company will be a company-in-residence at the Theatre in the Square space in downtown Marietta and is producing four Broadway musicals for 2024. Theatre in the Square is producing its own season in tandem.

“Theatre in the Square is thrilled to be a part of a partnership set that will enrich the region’s cultural landscape,” said Theatre in the Square Artistic Director N. Emil Thomas in a statement. “It is time for us as the art community to pool our resources together.”

This move positions Marietta Theatre Company to have a larger performance space that more than double its audience capacity, as well as offer amenities to enhance the theatergoing experience.

