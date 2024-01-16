‘The Monica Pearson Show’ debuts with first guest Sanjay Gupta

Monica Pearson sits down with “America’s Doctor” Sanjay Gupta to learn more about the neurosurgeon and Emmy Award-winning medical correspondent.
He is the first guest of “The Monica Pearson Show,” debuting this week, which features interviews with recognized newsmakers with ties to Atlanta.
Gupta opens up about being raised in rural Michigan by his parents who were both engineers. As one of few Indians in his community, he felt like an outsider and even considered changing his name.
At age 16 Gupta was selected, while still in high school, to enroll in college classes and begin studying medicine. Like his parents, he aspired to have a stable career and found that stability with neurosurgery.
“The brain is the most enigmatic three-and-a-half pounds of tissue in the known universe,” said Gupta, 54. “I’ve been operating on it for a quarter of a century, and it still astounds me.”
Gupta has a few more titles beyond neurosurgeon. He’s CNN’s chief medical correspondent, an author and podcaster. He’s also a family man.
Gupta describes how his upbringing influences him as a father of three teenaged daughters and shares what he thinks is the greatest gift parents can give their children.
The physician reveals his diet, what illness scares him the most and even a secret musical talent!
