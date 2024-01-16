‘The Monica Pearson Show’ debuts with first guest Sanjay Gupta

Monica Pearson sits down with “America’s Doctor” Sanjay Gupta to learn more about the neurosurgeon and Emmy Award-winning medical correspondent.

He is the first guest of “The Monica Pearson Show,” debuting this week, which features interviews with recognized newsmakers with ties to Atlanta.

Gupta opens up about being raised in rural Michigan by his parents who were both engineers. As one of few Indians in his community, he felt like an outsider and even considered changing his name.