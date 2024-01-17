ESPN anchor Elle Duncan visits ‘The Monica Pearson Show’

Her family calls her Lauren, but you know her best as Elle. On this episode of “The Monica Pearson Show,” Pearson chats with fellow female broadcaster Elle Duncan to get an inside look at the ESPN anchor’s professional climb and personal life.

Duncan was only 20 when she took a leap and auditioned to intern for the 2 Live Stews sports talk radio show. She landed the job, and the rest is history. Duncan’s momentum led her to full-time gigs at a handful of other Atlanta radio and TV shows. In 2014 she left her hometown of Atlanta to be a sports reporter for the New England Sports Network in Boston and just two years later, she landed her dream job as a “SportsCenter” anchor.

Duncan describes her role in the male-dominated profession and shares the little (or big?) surprise an NBA player tried to pull off in the locker room.