The Eagles announce final tour, ‘The Long Goodbye,’ with Atlanta stop

After more than 50 years of touring, six-time Grammy award winning band, the Eagles, announced in a news release they will be setting out on their final tour, “The Long Goodbye.”

The Eagles will perform in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on Thursday, Nov. 2. Presale tickets and VIP packages will begin on Wednesday, July 12, for all announced shows, and general sale will begin on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

So far, 13 shows have been set with the first beginning Sept. 7, 2023, in New York City. The band, including Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, said they will perform as many shows as their audience demands and expects the tour will continue into 2025. They will release scheduling information as more dates are set, and logistics may require them to return to cities depending on demand. Steely Dan will join the Eagles on these shows to commemorate their own historic music career.

Credit: Courtesy of Live Nation Credit: Courtesy of Live Nation

The Eagles released their first album, “Eagles,” in 1972 and since then have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide. Notably, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, their first year of eligibility, and earned the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The Eagles embodied a “uniquely American style of music, combining country, folk, rock, R&B and pop sensibilities,” according to a news release.

“Hotel California” is still the third best-selling U.S. album in history, topping the charts after its release and earning the band two Grammys for “New Kid in Town” and “Hotel California.”

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” they said in a news release. “Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”