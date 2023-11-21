The 2023 holiday gift guide: 11 presents for beauty lovers

IndieHouse personal fragrance. For the person that prefers a personalized fragrance, this local perfume boutique hosts two-hour scent blending 101 workshops where participants can select oils and apply special techniques to create a unique signature smell. Opt for a gift card or book a workshop session online. $99-$129. 1210 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 470-416-3303; 26 Old Roswell St., Alpharetta. 470-595-5440, indiehousefragrances.com.

Kesha Janaan full body set. Cleanse, hydrate and nourish skin with a jasmine and lavender set featuring a soap bar, bath salts, oil and lotion bar. These high-quality, organic products promote natural skincare that’s good for the body and the environment since ingredients are sourced from fair-trade and eco-friendly partners. $35. keshajanaan.com.

Apotheke candles. Create a zen environment with six limited-edition scented soy wax mini-candles, presented in luxurious-looking midnight and gold tins. Each candle, which can burn up to 15 hours, features fragrant oils, and scents include a spicy cardamom chestnut; sweet and fruity blackberry honey; rich birchwood apple; and woodsy firewood. $64. apothekeco.com.

Broken Top beard oil. If he is part of the colloquial beard gang — men who grow big, bushy and long or always-trimmed, close-to-the-face beards — this mix of oil is a treat. Available in light fragrances such as black coral tide, a mix of eucalyptus, mint, wood and smoke; tobacco teak, a blend of spices and wood; or Sitka woodland, a combination of woody smells; each petite bottle moisturizes the beard and face with a few drops. Women who love beards will also appreciate the smell goods on the special men in their lives. $16. brokentopcandleco.com.

Nanor essentials set. This seven-piece skin care essentials set epitomizes beauty in box with four paraben-free body scrubs meant to exfoliate and create soft and silky-to-the-touch skin; a konjac sponge that’s gentle enough to use on the face (hello, make-up remover) and body; body scrub scoop for convenience; and loofah for all over cleaning. $78. nanorcollection.ca.

Tubby Todd bath bombs. Get “fizzicle” with a bath bomb bundle that features three delectable plant-based aromas: coconut crème, Todd on the beach and vanilla. Food-grade color gives it an extra oomph as it erupts into bubbles and fizz, making bath time

fun for people of all ages. $27. tubbytodd.com.

Dionis hand cream. Keep hands moisturized year-round with this eight-piece goat milk hand cream gift set. Each paraben-free cream is 1 oz., making it easy to keep in a purse or carry on a plane. Refreshing fragrances include a creamy vanilla bean, milk and honey, lavender blossom and blood orange. $40. dionisgmskincare.com.

Nivea Men sensitive skin. Fellas who like things fuss-free and have sensitive skin can appreciate this five-piece classic gift set featuring a body wash, face wash, shaving gel, post-shave balm and face lotion. Each dye-free item helps keep him fresh and clean. $30.55. amazon.com.

Lilly Lashes eyelashes. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and a merry and bright tinsel lash kit will have all eyes on you or your gift recipient. The full-length, medium volume pair of flared lashes features sparkly pops of gold tinsel, perfect for holiday fetes and more since they can be worn up to 15 times. $15-$20. lillylashes.com.

Good Chemistry refillable candle. These candles give new meaning to an old flame. The fruity candle with notes of lime, melon, pineapple and raspberries can burn up to 40 hours. After, replace with another fresh-smelling candle in the same vessel. $14.99. target.com.

Natural Body Spa and Body Shop services. With eight locations throughout metro Atlanta including Buckhead, Smyrna, Decatur and Marietta, a service at the spa is the gift of relaxation and rejuvenation. Visitors can opt for facials, massages, body exfoliation, waxing, hand and foot treatments and more. Prices vary, but with a 60-minute natural body massage for $100, you may be inclined to book an appointment or purchase a gift card for yourself. naturalbody.com.