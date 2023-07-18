Summer Premier League brings doubleheader and community events to Atlanta

The Premier League, the highest level of England’s soccer league system, is holding its first ever pre-season tournament in the United States this summer, and four teams are stopping in Atlanta to play a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 26.

Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council, said he believes Atlanta United’s popularity (the team had the second highest attendance record for games in North and South America in 2022) coupled with the ability of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host large events is what led the Summer Premier League to select Atlanta as one of five cities to hold matches for the pre-season tournament.

“We are truly a soccer community because of the success of Atlanta United, but also the experience and the fan engagement that happens during matches inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Corso said.

The first match will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on July 26 with Brentford FC versus Brighton and Hove Albion FC, followed by Chelsea FC versus Newcastle FC with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

Atlanta United fans can expect to see two familiar faces; attacking midfielder Miguel Almirón will be back in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium after transferring to Newcastle in 2019. The former Atlanta United player was named Major League Soccer Newcomer of the Year in 2017 and helped lead Atlanta United to the MLS Cup in 2018. Fans will also be able to see Darren Eales return, the former Atlanta United president and current Newcastle United Chief Executive Officer.

Elijah Miranda, executive director of Soccer in the Streets, a nonprofit dedicated to providing free and accessible places for children to play soccer, said it means so much to Atlanta United fans to have Almirón return to Atlanta and “to see him continue to grow and be successful at Newcastle and be such an important player for them,” he said.

In addition to the return of an Atlanta United star, the doubleheader in Atlanta will feature matches between Brentford and Brighton, two smaller but ambitious teams, as well as one of the more significant pre-season matchups: Chelsea versus Newcastle.

“Those are probably the two highest profile teams that will be playing in this year’s Premier League summer series, and so it’s pretty cool that Atlanta will be hosting that game,” Miranda said.

But the event on Wednesday is more than just a set of matches, Corso said.

“We wanted to have lead-in events to where the community and our community here in the region could feel like they’re a part of the event if they didn’t have particular tickets to the matches,” Corso said.

That’s where Soccer in the Streets comes in. The organization works to provide free and accessible opportunities for children to play soccer, like by opening soccer fields in and around MARTA stations. Corso said the group is programming activities to benefit local youth on July 25, the day before the matches take place.

Miranda said Soccer in the Streets is partnering with the Premier League to offer training for 20 of the Soccer in the Streets’ coaches. In addition, up to 40 kids will work with Premier League coaches during a five-day period.

On July 25, Miranda said they’re working to have a community showcase at the West End StationSoccer. He doesn’t know all of the details yet, but he said there will be opportunities to meet Premier League ambassadors while the kids play.

Miranda said to check @soccerstreets on Instagram and Facebook for more details about the community showcase as they receive updates.

“These are folks that I used to watch play on TV and who have won the Premier League and that kind of thing,” Miranda said. “So it is very cool that we get to be a part of that.”

Another opportunity for soccer fans will take place on July 24. Eales is teaming up with Soccer in the Streets to host a meet and greet fundraiser at Mercedes-Benz in Buckhead where attendees can meet former and current Newcastle United players from 5-8 p.m, according to Miranda.

Limited tickets are still available for $250, and the money from this event will go toward continuing Soccer in the Streets’ mission of giving children the opportunity to play soccer for free, Miranda said.

“To be able to come to the United States and kind of like, you know, to see these players in person is something that’s a very unique opportunity, and something that we’re really thankful for and excited to kind of build a lasting relationship with the Premier League,” Miranda said.

Corso sees this event as a “stepping stone to hosting the World Cup in 2026.” Atlanta and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of 11 cities in the United States selected to host World Cup matches, adding to its impressive record of hosting major sporting events like the 1996 Summer Olympics and the 2019 Super Bowl.

Corso hopes the matches will “once again prove that this community is capable of hosting any sporting event in the world,” and if all goes well, encourage the Premier League to return to Atlanta while attracting new and returning visitors to the city.

So far, according to Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials, the Summer Premier League matches are nearly sold out with limited tickets remaining.

EVENT PREVIEW

Brentford FC versus Brighton and Hove Albion FC, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

Chelsea FC versus Newcastle FC. 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

$37-$3,500 (one ticket for both matches). Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000, premierleague.com/SummerSeries.

Newcastle United FC meet and greet hosted by Soccer in the Streets. 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 24. $250. Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead, 2799 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 888-436-5833, e.givesmart.com/events/xHF.

Community Showcase. Tuesday, July 25, StationSoccer West End, 680 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. Find updates as they’re released at @soccerstreets on Instagram and Facebook.