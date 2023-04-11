Newcastle, Chelsea will play in Atlanta

Atlanta United season-ticket holders and PSL holders for the Falcons will receive ticket information about the game Tuesday. Others can go to www.premierleague.com/SummerSeries for more information.

Eales was Atlanta United’s first president and helped establish a franchise that holds numerous MLS attendance records, as well as won three trophies.

Almiron was sold by Atlanta United to Newcastle following the 2018 MLS season. Almiron made 62 appearances in regular-season games for the club and scored 21 goals with 28 assists. He added a goal and two assists in six playoff appearances. In 135 appearances for the Magpies, Almiron has 20 goals and four assists.

Newcastle is in third place in the EPL with nine games remaining.

Chelsea is one of the world’s richest clubs and features U.S. standout Christian Pulisic, as well as star players Enzo Fernandez, who helped Argentina win the World Cup, England’s Raheem Sterling and Reece James, among a locker room full of world-class players.

Chelsea, a two-time Champions League winner, is in 11th place in the EPL with eight games remaining.

Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey, who replaced Eales, said earlier this year that there may be teams from the Premier League coming to Atlanta.

Brighton is in seventh and Brentford ninth in the EPL. Brighton features Moises Caicedo, a player Atlanta United was once reportedly interested in signing. Brentford features