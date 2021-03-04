Sip & Swine Festival: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Free Sunday Art. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 7. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta. 770-528-1444. mariettacobbartmuseum.org.

Gather the family and visit the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art for free this Sunday. You’ll be able to view pieces in the museum’s permanent collection as well as ones from Melissa Huang, who specializes in dreamlike oil paintings, prints, sculptures and video art.

Six Flags Over Georgia Opening Weekend. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 6 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, March 7. $34.99 and up, $25 parking. 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell. 770-739-3400. sixflags.com.

Get ready for rides, entertainment and more as Six Flags re-opens for the season this weekend. Visits must be pre-scheduled, masks are required, social distancing will be observed, and temperature checks will be taken before you enter the park.

Family Game Time. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, March 5. Free. Pick up games at Vinings Public Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 770-801-5330. cobbcounty.org.

Enjoy a family game night using games and instructions you pick up from the Vinings Public Library and then assemble them at home.

DeKalb

Hunger Walk/Run 2021. Sunday, March 7. Various locations. dpchurch.org.

Join Decatur Presbyterian Church to walk or run in your neighborhood or another location this weekend. Pledges and donations will raise money for the Atlanta Community Food Bank and other hunger relief initiatives.

Sam Riggs. 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, March 5. $25 and up. Eddie’s Attic, 515-B North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976. https://eddiesattic.com.

Listen to Texas singer/songwriter Sam Riggs, who combines strong rock influences with contemporary country song structure. Masks and social distancing are required.

Soft Stretch Class. 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Friday, March 5. $10, cash only. Donaldson-Bannister Farm (under the tent by the barn), 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401. dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.

Stretch out gently and safely and work on maintaining balance in this class. Chairs are available so you don’t have to get down on the ground, and social distancing will be observed.

Caffeine and Octane. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, March 7. Free. Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. facebook.com.

Check out over 2,000 cars of all makes and models at the largest monthly car show in North America.

North Fulton

Farm to Fork Cooking Class. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, March 6. $35. Alpharetta Farm at Old Rucker Park, 900 Rucker Road, Alpharetta. facebook.com.

Bring your budding chef who’s in grades one through six to take a class about cooking soup that’s taught by a professional chef. Registration is required.

Big Trees of Sandy Springs Gardening Lecture. 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7. Free. via live Zoom webinars and Facebook Live. 770-630-8703. calendarwiz.com.

Learn about an old-growth forest in the middle of Sandy Springs in this lecture presented by North Fulton Master Gardeners. Registration is required.

Feeding Friday. 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 5. $5 per person for non-members, $2 per person for Autrey Mill Family Members. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511. http://autreymill.org/feeding-friday-2.

Learn about the husbandry techniques for Autrey Mill’s animals as snakes, turtles, frogs, rabbits, ducks and chickens are fed. Registration is required, and the event is designed for parents to accompany their kids. Masks and social distancing are required.

Vinyasa Flow Class. 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Free. Crabapple Government Center, 12624 Broadwell Road, Alpharetta. facebook.com.

Bring a mat and water bottle and join a vinyasa flow yoga class that’s appropriate for all levels. Masks are required but can be removed when you’re on your mat, and social distancing will be observed.

Gwinnett

Sip & Swine BBQ Festival. 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, March 5 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 6. Free admission and parking. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Road, Lawrenceville. sipandswine.com.

Enjoy two days of barbecue and music, with all proceeds benefitting The Home of Hope at the Gwinnett Children’s Center. Masks are required.

Take a Walk on the Wildside Guided Tour. 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 6. $250 flat rate for groups of up to 5, $50 for each additional person. Free for children 2 and under. Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary, 4525 US Highway 78, Lilburn. 678-395-3453. yellowriverwildlifesanctuary.com.

Take a two-hour guided tour that includes admission to the wildlife sanctuary, two animal encounters, feed cups and a chance to feed the bison.

Chic Occasions Bridal Show. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 7. $10 general admission, $20 admission plus swag bag. Use code “CHIC” to get 65 percent off your ticket. Sonesta Gwinnett Place, 1775 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 770-257-9007. chicooccasionsatlanta.com.

If you’re planning a wedding, you can talk with over 50 vendors, watch a fashion show and score some giveaways.

Gwinnett Health Fair. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 6. Free. George Pierce Park, 55 Buford Highway NE, Suwanee. gwinnetthealthfairs.com.

Attend the health fair to get free screenings and giveaways. Every three non-perishable items you bring earns an entry to win prizes like a gift basket from Belk. Masks are required.