Atlanta Science Festival returns with reimagined hybrid events

In addition to these activities, there are three signature events to look out for at the 2021 Atlanta Science Festival. They are Atlanta 40, Discovery Walks and City Science Quest.

Atlanta 40 celebrates 40 of the region’s important organisms, while Discovery Walks is a series of self-guided family-friendly walks with science-based stops throughout Atlanta. Finally, City Science Quest allows you to discover the city’s innovations, discoveries and STEM careers by going on an at-home scavenger hunt on your mobile device.

Unwilling to ignore one of the biggest science-related headline-makers of the past year, ASF will also explore the COVID-19 pandemic. With honest discussions about vaccines and debunking myths surrounding the pandemic, festival attendees will learn more about the ongoing health crisis.

“We’ll not only continue our celebration of science,” executive co-director Jordan Roses said in a statement, “but use it as an opportunity to share knowledge that inspires and empowers others to make our world a better place.”

ASF launched in 2013 and is engineered by Science ATL, a nonprofit organization with the mission to “cultivate an equitable community of lifelong learners across metro Atlanta who are connected and inspired by the wonder of science.”

In addition, more than 50 community partners also engineer ASF with significant backing from founders Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology and the Metro Atlanta Chamber. They’re joined by sponsors including UPS, International Paper, Georgia Power, Cox Enterprises and Mercer University among others.

Explore Callanwolde launches outdoor spring concert series with pod seating

Atlanta Science Festival

March 13-27

Virtual and in-person

Visit the website for complete event details