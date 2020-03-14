Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival is back on for 2021

The Macon trees were first discovered by William Fickling in 1949. He didn’t recognize a blossom in his backyard, but came across the same trees in Washington D.C. He returned to Macon and learned how to propogate the trees, giving them to all who wanted one. Carolyn Crayton wanted more than one.

"I shared with him a dream of mine, one where the entire town was bursting with thousands of the graceful pink cherry trees. I asked if he would donate trees to plant in my neighborhood of Wesleyan Woods, and he generously agreed, helping my dream become a reality," Crayton said.