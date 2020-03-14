X

Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival is back on for 2021

The 2021 International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon will be March 19-28.Macon has more than 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees, which are in peak bloom for about 10 days each year.It holds the title of "Cherry Blossom Capital of the World.".The city's festival was started by Carolyn Crayton in 1982 to celebrate the principles of “love, beauty and international friendship.”.One highlight of the festival is the parade, but there will also be carnival rides, food trucks, pink pancakes and more

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Middle Georgia city is home to more than 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees

Why travel to D.C. when Georgia is home to the cherry blossom capital of the world? That’s the title Macon claims, thanks to its more than 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees.

The Macon trees were first discovered by William Fickling in 1949. He didn’t recognize a blossom in his backyard, but came across the same trees in Washington D.C. He returned to Macon and learned how to propogate the trees, giving them to all who wanted one. Carolyn Crayton wanted more than one.

"I shared with him a dream of mine, one where the entire town was bursting with thousands of the graceful pink cherry trees. I asked if he would donate trees to plant in my neighborhood of Wesleyan Woods, and he generously agreed, helping my dream become a reality," Crayton said.

That was just the beginning. Crayton, who was executive director for the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission, launched the Cherry Blossom Festival in 1982 to celebrate the trees and to honor Fickling.

What began as a three-day festival has grown into one of the South’s top 20 events in March.

Macon’s 2021 International Cherry Blossom Festival will be March 19-28. The event had to be canceled last year, with the coronavirus pandemic beginning.

Events range from the aquatic acrobatics show to wiener dog races. There will free nightly concerts, hot air balloons and dozens more activities during the festival. Most activities are free with your $5 admission (children 10 and younger are free).

You can enjoy unlimited Midway rides for just $20 March 19 and March 22-26, and $25 on both weekends.

All events have been moved outdoors to ensure social distancing, and masks are required. CDC safety guidelines and Macon-Bibb executive orders also will be followed.

DETAILS

39th International Cherry Blossom Festival

March 19-28

Carolyn Crayton Park (formerly Central City Park): 150 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon, GA 31202

