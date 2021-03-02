X

National Center for Civil and Human Rights’ free admission days return

What is the National Center for Civil and Human Rights?.The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is a museum and a human rights organization that “inspires people to tap their own power to change the world around them.”.Opened in 2014, the late civil rights leader Evelyn Lowery and former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young thought up The Center.Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin launched the facility. .The facility is meant to educate visitors on the ties between the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s and the modern effort to obtain human rights globally.The museum is located at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard on land donated by The Coca-Cola Company

Things To Do | 17 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The free admission days are sponsored by FedEx

For eight days this month, you can visit the National Center for Civil and Human Rights at no cost.

The museum and a human rights organization announced on Facebook Tuesday that it will allow guests to visit for free on March 4-7 and March 11-14. The offer marks The Center’s fourth annual partnership sponsored by FedEx.

ExploreYour insider’s guide to Atlanta Center for Civil and Human Rights

“Explore thought-provoking galleries and exhibits, connect civil rights history to the ongoing struggle for human rights all over the world, & view the personal papers and items of Dr. King in our Voice to the Voiceless gallery,” the post read.

Timed ticket reservations are required and they must be obtained in advance. You can reserve them here.

Additionally, hopeful guests must limit four tickets per order. A free visit to The Center is offered on a first-come-first-served basis. To ensure the safety of visitors and staff, ticket reservations will have limited availability.

ExploreHere’s how you can skip the ticketing line at World of Coca-Cola

Upon arrival, visitors will be required to take a temperature scan. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or greater won’t be granted admission. A face covering and physical distancing are required. Visit here for a full list of health and safety guidelines.

Some interactive aspects of the museum may not be available. However, guests are invited to bring their own 3.5 mm jack earbuds or headphones to experience the interactive “Sit-In Lunch Counter” exhibit. If you forget your earbuds at home, disposable ones will be available.

ExploreAtlanta Science Festival returns with reimagined hybrid events

National Center for Civil and Human Rights FedEx Free Days

Noon- 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

March 4-7 and March 11-14

National Center for Civil and Human Rights: 100 Ivan Allan Jr. Blvd., Atlanta

Cost: Free

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.