National Center for Civil and Human Rights’ free admission days return

For eight days this month, you can visit the National Center for Civil and Human Rights at no cost.
The museum and a human rights organization announced on Facebook Tuesday that it will allow guests to visit for free on March 4-7 and March 11-14. The offer marks The Center’s fourth annual partnership sponsored by FedEx.
“Explore thought-provoking galleries and exhibits, connect civil rights history to the ongoing struggle for human rights all over the world, & view the personal papers and items of Dr. King in our Voice to the Voiceless gallery,” the post read.
Timed ticket reservations are required and they must be obtained in advance. You can reserve them here.
Additionally, hopeful guests must limit four tickets per order. A free visit to The Center is offered on a first-come-first-served basis. To ensure the safety of visitors and staff, ticket reservations will have limited availability.
Upon arrival, visitors will be required to take a temperature scan. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or greater won’t be granted admission. A face covering and physical distancing are required. Visit here for a full list of health and safety guidelines.
Some interactive aspects of the museum may not be available. However, guests are invited to bring their own 3.5 mm jack earbuds or headphones to experience the interactive “Sit-In Lunch Counter” exhibit. If you forget your earbuds at home, disposable ones will be available.
National Center for Civil and Human Rights FedEx Free Days
Noon- 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
March 4-7 and March 11-14
National Center for Civil and Human Rights: 100 Ivan Allan Jr. Blvd., Atlanta
Cost: Free