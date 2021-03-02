National Center for Civil and Human Rights’ free admission days return

The museum and a human rights organization announced on Facebook Tuesday that it will allow guests to visit for free on March 4-7 and March 11-14. The offer marks The Center’s fourth annual partnership sponsored by FedEx.

“Explore thought-provoking galleries and exhibits, connect civil rights history to the ongoing struggle for human rights all over the world, & view the personal papers and items of Dr. King in our Voice to the Voiceless gallery,” the post read.