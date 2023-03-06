Sadeqa Johnson explores classism, colorism in ‘House of Eve’

While the setup of “The House of Eve” isn’t unique, it’s the fearlessness with which Johnson plunges into the depths of her characters that initially drives her narrative forward. She excels in pushing beyond hero and villain archetypes and takes care to craft characters that are flawed and complex. They make mistakes and don’t always choose in their own best interests, yet are lovable and worthy of redemption. The humanity she infuses into Ruby and Elanor is nuanced and relatable.

The burden Ruby and Elanor bear for loving men who are perceived as better than them is profound. A painful combination of classism and racism bombard them from a multitude of angles. They struggle for relevance in their own communities, but stepping outside them brings greater hardship. It’s especially disturbing when Ruby is shopping at a high-end department store and learns first-hand that “knowing about racism and being abused by its wrath were two different things.”

Ruby and Elanor both engage in consensual relationships with men who care for them. Yet their unplanned pregnancies impact their lives with greater acuteness than Shimmy’s or William’s. Johnson expands on the suffering other unwed teen girls endure when her narrative ventures into a maternity home, a place where “fallen girls” are sent to await forced adoption. Their collective stories drop a hammer on the patriarchal double standard and give voice to an added layer of adversity.

As her characters navigate their situations, Johnson’s plot propels. Staying focused on the truth embedded in the human experience, she delves into the injustices those considered “less than” can be subjected to. The effect is as devastating as it is potent.

Yet all is not bleak in “The House of Eve.” Ruby and Elanor experience pockets of happiness and success. Elanor derives strength from her work as an archivist at the Howard University library. Her boss is based on Dorothy Porter Wesley, the woman who built the Moorland-Spingarn Research Center at Howard and extended the Dewey decimal system to categorize Black history books by topics other than colonization and slavery.

As Elanor and her boss archive the library’s collection, Johnson uses the opportunity to breathe life into the past. She delves into figures such as Dr. Charles Drew, the blood plasma pioneer who founded the first large-scale blood bank. And she relays Dorothy Creole’s story, a 17th century landowner who helped establish a settlement located in present-day Greenwich Village known as the Land of the Blacks. From Dinah Washington to Fredi Washington, Phyllis Wheatley to Satchel Paige, and so many in between, Johnson drops an omnibus of historical names into the narrative. Sometimes she pauses to give backstory or context and sometimes she doesn’t. The result is a vibrant tapestry that’s as much of an education as a celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of a cadre of Black Americans.

By nestling a tale of individual struggle among the collective successes of those who came before, Johnson tackles difficult subject matter with honesty and impact while still imparting hope. Her courageous exploration of reproductive suppression concludes as Ruby’s and Elanor’s tales come together in unexpected ways, providing a poignant and satisfying ending Sadeqa Johnson’s grandmother didn’t get in real life.

FICTION

“The House of Eve”

by Sadeqa Johnson

Simon & Schuster

384 pages, $27.99