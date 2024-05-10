Review: Waves of beachy camp roll up in mindlessly fun ‘Psycho Beach Party’

“Psycho Beach Party” takes nothing in its plot or presentation too seriously. It has no lofty aims, no particularly deep approaches to psychology or surfing lessons. It is unserious, brazen, often tacky, sometimes raunchy and, man, is it fun.

In the plot, a sweet, sheltered girl named Chicklet, played by Andi Stanesic, wants to surf the waves all day, but the guys on the beach refuse to let her hang 10 with them. Her pious mother (Blake Fountain) doesn’t want her corrupted. Her nerdy friend Berdine (Hope Clayborne) wishes the two of them could be alone in her room “studying.” Beach bunny Marvel Ann (Marissa Garcia) wishes Chicklet would just stay on a beach blanket and not steal the attention of hunky Star Cat (Josh Hudson).

Even stoner surf guru Kanaka (Branden Hembree) won’t mentor poor Chicklet until he discovers that she has an alternate personality named Ann Bowman, a midscene dominatrix who may be terrorizing the entire town.

Meanwhile, a visiting movie star named Bettina Barnes (Emily Nedvidek) is on the lookout for her next role, and goofy surfers Provoloney (Tim Colee) and Yo-Yo (Jack Caron) try their hands at screenwriting.

The ensemble is clearly having a blast in this play. During the opening night performance, raucous laughter from the audience made cast members break character and begin giggling or riffing on lines, which made the show even funnier.

Stanesic has the most fun when Chicklet shifts personalities, allowing the performer to show off her range.

Fountain, Clayborne and Nedvidek get some of the craziest, campiest scenes to play. Fountain’s impromptu asides — delivered as the character holds her daughter hostage — led the audience to spontaneously applaud midscene. Clayborne is delightful and spunky. And Nedvidek steals nearly every scene she’s in with physical comedy, particularly when she tries to run in Espadrilles.

As the story shifts back and forth between light and dark themes, scenic designer Alex Pirtle and lighting designer David Reingold quickly transition toward edgier, darker designs, casting shadows across characters’ faces.

The swimsuits selected by costume designer Jay Reynolds from show sponsor Boy Next Door Menswear are mostly modern designs, very tight and skimpy. Everybody looks great — though very few characters look like they’re from the 1960s.

The show is wild fun if you’re in the mood for a mindless day at the beach.

“Psycho Beach Party”

Through May 18 at Out Front Theatre. 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $17.55-$27.55 including fees. 999 Brady Ave. N.W. 404-448-2755, outfronttheatre.com

Benjamin Carr is an ArtsATL editor-at-large who has contributed to the publication since 2019 and a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, the Dramatists Guild, the Atlanta Press Club and the Horror Writers Association. His writing has been featured in podcasts for iHeartMedia, onstage as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and online in The Guardian. His debut novel, Impacted, was published by The Story Plant.

