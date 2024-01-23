Charlie Loudermilk’s estate tops Buckhead’s biggest 2023 home sales

Buckhead, one of Atlanta’s most luxurious districts of high-end housing, had an average home sale price of $1,714,416 in 2023, according to local real estate agent Ben Hirsh’s latest report. Just to make it on the top 10 list of priciest Buckhead home sales for last year, houses had to hit a minimum sales price of a whopping $7 million.
Topping the list of Buckhead’s top 2023 real estate moves, and helping account for a 12.3% rise in average home prices within the area, is Charlie Loudermilk’s iconic former estate. Sold for $8.6 million, the nearly 15,000-square-foot mansion also proved to be one of 2023′s most luxurious pads.
The mansion’s aesthetic was largely influenced by Thomas Jefferson’s iconic Monticello estate in Virginia. The home features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half bathrooms. Outside, the 14.1-acre estate features a fishing pond, waterfall, greenhouse, log cabin and a barn.
One of Atlanta’s largest homes landed in the second highest spot. A hulking 25,000-square-foot property, the mansion rests on a 2.05-acre lot near the governor’s mansion and features a small hotel’s worth of rooms. Purchased in 2023 for $8.5 million, the mansion has also amassed a significant Hollywood resume over the years. The home was featured in “The Three Stooges,” 2009′s “Zombieland” and HGTV’s “Million Dollar Rooms.”;
The third priciest Buckhead home sale belongs to a 15,000-square-foot beauty inspired by Ireland’s legendary Muckross House. Sold for $8.3 million last year, the mansion harkens back to 19th-century Victorian architecture in wonderous fashion — featuring dazzling interiors and decadent furnishings.
While the top three account for more than $24 million, Atlanta’s most luxurious district ultimately garnered more than $78 million in sales within the top 10 home deals alone.
