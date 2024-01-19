Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones sold his ginormous 23,000-square-foot Georgia mansion for a record-setting $11 million in 2023, earning the baseball icon a spot on last year’s luxury real estate highlight reel.
According to a new report from brokerage firm RubyHome Northwest, as reported by Robb Report, Jones’ big win is one of the 10 most expensive real estate transactions among iconic sports stars for 2023. The Atlanta Braves star shares the list with other Southern sports legends, including Nick Saban.
Alabama’s now-retired coach purchased a Florida mansion last year for $17.5 million — a pricey pad perfect for the highest-paid coach in all of college football. That being said, Jones took home the eighth highest spot on the top 10 list, with Saban earning the fifth highest spot.
Former Georgia Bulldogs QB Matthew Stafford made the second biggest real estate splash among his sports star peers last year, having dropped $28.2 million on an L.A. mansion. Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine set the record in the top spot with his lavish California spread at Newport Beach, which cost him a whopping $34 million.
While Jones’ Georgia mansion may not have topped the list, the retired MLB icon’s Southern pad is easily one of the most luxurious to grace 2023′s highlight reel. It comes equipped with a glass-encased wine room, sauna, movie room, four fireplaces, and a playroom with two-story playhouses and a rock climbing wall. There is also a nine-car garage, Olympic-size heated pool, a separate carriage house, four-stall horse stable, gardens and fountains. Footage of the 37-acre spread can be seen in the video above.
Saban’s Florida mansion has also been capturing the attention of sports and luxury real estate fans. The $17.5 million estate on Jupiter Island has a number of famous neighbors — including Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer and golfing legend Tiger Woods. It comes with 150 feet of ocean frontage, a 6,200-square-foot mansion, three-car garage and a private dock. To see the luxurious abode, check out the video above.
