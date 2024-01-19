Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones sold his ginormous 23,000-square-foot Georgia mansion for a record-setting $11 million in 2023, earning the baseball icon a spot on last year’s luxury real estate highlight reel.

According to a new report from brokerage firm RubyHome Northwest, as reported by Robb Report, Jones’ big win is one of the 10 most expensive real estate transactions among iconic sports stars for 2023. The Atlanta Braves star shares the list with other Southern sports legends, including Nick Saban.

Alabama’s now-retired coach purchased a Florida mansion last year for $17.5 million — a pricey pad perfect for the highest-paid coach in all of college football. That being said, Jones took home the eighth highest spot on the top 10 list, with Saban earning the fifth highest spot.