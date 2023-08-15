BreakingNews
Nick Saban buys $17.5M Florida mansion

Saban’s beachside paradise is worthy of the highest paid football coach in college sports
Private Quarters
By
1 hour ago
Legendary University of Alabama coach Nick Saban has his sights set on more than his athletes’ summer training camp this year. According to a report by Front Office Sports, and later confirmed by real estate news outlet The Real Deal, the highest-paid coach in all of college football recently made a pricey purchase in Florida. Saban bought an oceanfront estate on Jupiter Island for a whopping $17.5 million.

The estate was purchased in May after the home faced a significant drop from its initial $21.5 million asking price. Saban is just the latest figure from the sports world to call Jupiter Island home. Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer as golfer Tiger Woods already own homes on the island.

Featuring 150 feet of ocean frontage, the property’s outdoor area is a vacation-worthy paradise.

“Nestled in between are private landscaped tropical gardens with specimen trees and rare plantings,” according to the listing. ‘Two outdoor kitchens/grills further enhance the ultimate entertaining and relaxation experience. It is truly a rare find.”

A massive 6,200-square-foot estate, Saban’s Florida mansion features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, one half bath and a guest suite that has its own private entrance. The estate also features a three-car garage, private dock with a 40,000-pound boat lift, a house generator and a reverse osmosis water system for irrigation.

With a net worth of roughly $70 million, Nick Saban has historically garnered above-average pay as a college football coach. This year, Saban regained his position as the highest-paid coach in college football when the University of Alabama Board of Trustees’ compensation committee approved his one-year contract extension. Now contracted out through 2029, Saban is anticipated to earn over $90 million over the next eight years.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

BREAKING: Bee-eating cousin of the 'murder hornet' found in Georgia

