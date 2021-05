From his first Top 10 country hit in 1989 — “Country Club” — through a spate of No. 1 songs, Travis Tritt has been a defining voice in country music. On May 7, the Marietta-born Tritt released “Set in Stone.” Melissa Ruggieri recently visited Tritt for a chat about his career, his life and the new album, and she’ll bring us that conversation on this week’s podcast.