Podcast: Touching base with John Driskell Hopkins

02/04/2021 —Sandy Springs, Georgia — Musician John Driskell Hopkins sits for a portrait at his studio in Sandy Springs, Thursday, February 4, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Access Atlanta | 30 minutes ago
This week, we revisit the subject of our very first podcast.

This week, we take a look back at 2020.

Back in 2018, we launched the accessAtlanta podcast with an interview with the Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins. The AJC’s Melissa Ruggieri spoke with him about his work, which included an upcoming solo album. And now, 160-something episodes later, we hear from Hopkins again as that album is finally available to the public.

