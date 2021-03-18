Podcast: Touching base with John Driskell Hopkins

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.This week, we take a look back at 2020.
Back in 2018, we launched the accessAtlanta podcast with an interview with the Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins. The AJC’s Melissa Ruggieri spoke with him about his work, which included an upcoming solo album. And now, 160-something episodes later, we hear from Hopkins again as that album is finally available to the public.
