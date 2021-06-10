ajc logo
Podcast: Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about ‘In the Heights’

Director John Chu, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda on the set of "In the Heights." (Macall Polay/Warner Bros. via AP)
Credit: Macall Polay

Podcasts | 31 minutes ago
By Shane Harrison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The ‘Hamilton’ creator discusses the film’s long journey from stage to screen.

This week, we’ll hear from musical theater and film phenomenon Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda’s “In the Heights” finally makes its way to movie theaters this week, and it will also be available to stream for a limited time on HBO Max. Miranda spoke with the AJC’s Melissa Ruggieri recently about the movie and its long journey from the stage to the screen, and she’ll bring us that conversation.

