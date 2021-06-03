Podcast: Day & Night Projects’ Steven L. Anderson on independent art spaces

This week, we’ll from Steven L. Anderson in the second of our conversations with Atlanta’s visual arts community.
An artist-run space founded in in 2016, and community-run by artists William Downs, Megan Castro and Steven L. Anderson, Day & Night Projects straddles the West End and Mechanicsville neighborhoods and can boast of a rare achievement for independent art spaces: its fifth anniversary. Opening Day & Night was a way for the co-organizers to enrich the local art scene.
Credit: Handout
AJC contributor and art critic Felicia Feaster recently brought us a roundup a few local galleries and spoke with a few local gallery owners. On this week’s podcast, she brings us her chat with Steven L. Anderson of Day & Night Projects.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
