Out on Film widens lens with new executive director, second spring mini fest

ArtsATL sat down with Obiaya and Farmer to find out what these new developments mean for the organization’s future.

Q: What were the reasons for adding an executive director to the Out on Film team?

Farmer: Something we talked about over the last five, six years is that we’re a smaller organization, but we really need an executive director. A film festival — especially one that has year-round programming like ours — takes a lot of work. We needed an executive director to be a full-time presence and to be a full-time person on the ground handling executive work, administrative work and development. That leaves me more ground to focus on programming. I was ecstatic, and, when I heard it was Justice, I was even more excited.

Credit: Courtesy of Out on Film Credit: Courtesy of Out on Film

Q: Justice, how did you feel about taking on this position?

Obiaya: The work we do here is just so meaningful. As an LGBTQ individual myself, I grew up at a time when there wasn’t a lot of representation on TV, and, when there was, it was still kind of taboo. Being in this role, I feel empowered to be involved in an organization that can really create representation and tell our authentic stories from our community. It creates a safe haven for people in our community to come together and watch those stories, it normalizes who we are and it reminds anybody — no matter where they are in their journey — that they’re not alone.

Q: What is the selection process like for Out on Film?

Farmer: Programming can be overwhelming. We start in November, and we have a team that literally just watches films from the end of November to June or July. Last year, we considered close to a thousand films. We look for films that are international, films that are in our backyard, diversity, inclusivity. We really want to make it represent Atlanta as well as we can. We talk up the deadlines at local events and screenings that we host and promote submission deadlines via the newsletter and on social media.

Q: And one of those smaller events is the Spring Mini Festival happening this week?

Farmer: The regular festival is 11 days, 150 films, but there are some films that we just can’t squeeze in. So the Spring Festival is great to have an opportunity to show some of those small films that we just can’t find a home for.

Q: Did you have any themes in mind when you were programming this year’s Mini Festival?

Farmer: It has a very international flair. “Femme” is from England, “The Queen of My Dreams” is from Pakistan. “The Judgment” is from Egypt. I just love being able to embrace and showcase international queer cinema. These films are all very different, but the similar thread amongst them all is really finding yourself, finding out who you are. In all three of those movies, the main protagonist is doing some inner inventory, trying to find out what they’re about and moving on.

Q: What’s the best part about special events like Mini Festival?

Obiaya: For me, it’s about empowering filmmakers, and I don’t want to limit it to just Atlanta. We support filmmakers from all over the world. As the industry grows, we want to make sure that we have a seat at the table and that our voices are heard.

Credit: Courtesy of Out on Film Credit: Courtesy of Out on Film

Q: What is the importance of having a major LGBTQIA+ festival like this in Atlanta, specifically?

Farmer: Over the years, we’ve really tried to get a diverse pull: different ages, different races. A lot of the films that we get are written and produced by white men, and, if I have to program a festival just about gay, white men, I’m going to be bored really quickly. So I look for different voices — authentic voices we haven’t heard before — because we really want this festival to be all the voices that make up Atlanta.

Q: What kind of other work does Out on Film do to support our local queer community?

Obiaya: We have our Queer Filmmaker Alliance. So whether it’s a queer filmmaker or a queer film professional, they meet once a month at San Francisco Coffee to network. We also have our annual fundraiser coming up. We’re giving up to $2,500 away per filmmaker for selected projects. It’s about “Let’s not just show the work; let’s empower the filmmakers to create more work.”

Q: Justice, how does this year’s Mini Festival feel different now that you’re executive director? Do you have big plans?

Obiaya: It’s such an amazing team, and I’ve gotten so many congratulations and so much support. I really feel honored for the torch to be passed onto me, and now I’m like, “Don’t drop it!” I’m not trying to outdo anything or change anything; I just want to keep doing the same great work that’s been done for the last 16 years.

FILM PREVIEW

Queer All Year Mini Fest

Out on Film presents “Femme” on March 19, “The Queen of My Dreams” on March 20 and “The Judgment” on March 21, all at 7 p.m. $13.64. Landmark Midtown Art Cinema, 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. outonfilm.org

Holyn Thigpen is an arts writer who has been featured in cultural and literary publications such as BUST, The Ringer, Talon Review and Bright Lights Film Journal. She holds a master’s in English from Trinity College Dublin and spends her free time reading true crime books and traveling solo.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

