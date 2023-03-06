‘Oh, To Be Pure Again’ shines at Actor’s Express

Murphy is Becca, who confesses to Figueroa’s Adrian in the opening scene that she’s torn between her earthly desires for him and her religious devotion to God. “I want you more than anything, but not before God,” she says. Using the same vernacular, he responds, “Our fire for each other is a gift from God.” Accordingly, when the camp is temporarily forced to deal with the lack of any running water, she ponders the possible “supernatural correlation”: “What is God trying to teach us?”

Together, Rockwell and Bergstrom create a multidimensional diversity of types to represent the adolescent girls in Becca’s charge. The gregarious Jean Ruby (North) is secretly confused by her own “dirty” sexuality. Rachel (Kraar) is described as a “powerful prayer warrior,” although her habitual fasting suggests more troubling issues. With no father figure in her real life, Luna (Bell) questions putting her faith in a heavenly one. The withdrawn Autumn (Ruiz) struggles with “finding my laugh again.” Trina (Jerry) is the least complicated of them, or perhaps simply the script’s least developed.

(To be sure, while the characters performed by Bell, Ruiz and Kraar are given self-examining monologues to deliver directly to the audience — or are they speaking to a higher power? — for some odd and disappointing reason, those played by Jerry and North are not.)

The show is staged in-the-round, featuring the inventive scenic design of Stephanie Busing. All four corners of the theater space are lined by large trees to indicate the camp’s wooded setting. A platform situated above and behind one section of seats is utilized for a couple of rock-climbing sequences. The atmospheric lighting is by Toni Sterling; a particularly arresting flourish depicts excerpts from a “Holy Spirit fire session,” including a series of striking tableaux interspersed with dramatic blackouts.

Kurlander’s well-acted, if arguably unnecessary, arrival as that Bible-quoting father eventually confronts these professed “unholy diamonds” with a litany of “purity metaphors,” essentially objectifying the girls in patriarchal terms as “daughters of a King” and “brides of Jesus,” and lecturing them about “honoring God with your bodies.”

Do they really need him to tell them what to think or how to feel about themselves? In the mesmerizing final moments of “Oh, To Be Pure Again” — best left unspoiled here, but partly involving a divinely envisioned swarm of swirling fireflies — the answer is a clear and resounding no.

THEATER REVIEW

“Oh, To Be Pure Again”

Through March 26. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $20-$38. Actor’s Express (at King Plow Arts Center), 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-607-7469, actors-express.com.

Bottom line: A pure pleasure to behold.