Things to Do

Movie ‘The American Society of Magical Negroes’ Uses Satire to Address Race

Controversial film’s director shares how Atlanta inspired story
(L to R) Justice Smith stars as "Aren" and David Alan Grier stars as "Roger" in writer/director Kobi Libii's "The American Society of Magical Negroes." (Focus Features)

Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features

Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features

(L to R) Justice Smith stars as "Aren" and David Alan Grier stars as "Roger" in writer/director Kobi Libii's "The American Society of Magical Negroes." (Focus Features)
By
51 minutes ago

In 2003, Kobi Libii was visiting Atlanta for the first time to compete in a debate tournament at Ebenezer Baptist Church. It was a moment which deeply influenced his career, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Indiana native said he stood at the podium where Martin Luther King, Jr. preached four decades earlier and delivered his debate speech. The experienced made him realize he could use his voice to fully embrace and celebrate his ethnic identity.

Two decades after Libbi’s debate speech, he’s now written, produced and directed his first feature film, “The American Society of Magical Negroes,” in theaters nationwide on March 15.

Writer/director Kobi Libii (right) on the set of "The American Society of Magical Negroes." (Anne Marie Fox/Focus Features)

Credit: Anne Marie Fox / Focus Features

icon to expand image

Credit: Anne Marie Fox / Focus Features

A romantic comedy mixed with satire, the film follows a young artist who gets recruited by a secret organization whose mission is to help make white people’s lives easier. It also explores the concept that failing to address race relations in order to protect white people from discomfort from doesn’t benefit anyone.

The movie, which stars Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, An-Li Bogan, Aisha Hinds and Nicole Byer, made its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in January.

Libii, whose father is Black and mother is white, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he used humor and social commentary on racial stereotypes, combined with warm color palettes and dissolving visual effects, to reimagine his own life throughout the film’s 105-minute run time.

“It’s a film about my relationship to whiteness,” Libii, 44, said, adding that it specifically addressed his attempts at appeasing the maternal side of his family.

“Even though my experience with the world is Black via the privilege that comes with looking [light] the way that I do, I wanted to acknowledge it as part of the main character’s and my own proximity to one side of my heritage.”

(L to R) Justice Smith as "Aren", David Alan Grier as "Roger" and Aisha Hinds as "Gabbard" in writer/director Kobi Libii's "The American Society of Magical Negroes." (Tobin Yelland / Focus Features)

Credit: Tobin Yelland / Focus Features

icon to expand image

Credit: Tobin Yelland / Focus Features

The film’s provocative title comes from a term coined by filmmaker Spike Lee to describe Black characters in movies and books who are treated as secondary, and only exist to please and serve white characters.

Libii, who studied theater at Yale, started writing the idea in 2018 for what he thought was a skit. “When I started fleshing this out, I realized I was writing about something much bigger and much deeper, and it needed a bigger canvas,” he said.

A former cast member of Comedy Central’s news parody series “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper,” Libii was accepted into the Sundance Institute Screenwriting and Director’s Lab in 2019, where he workshopped the first draft of his screenplay and started filming parts of the story.

Nicole Byer stars as "Dede" in writer/director Kobi Libii's "The American Society of Magical Negroes," which hits theaters nationwide on March 15, 2024 (Focus Features)

Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features

Smith, a queer actor who plays main character Aren, spent a month with Libbi at the Sundance Labs helping to mold the main character’s feelings about his own biracial origins. Smith was also raised by a Black father and Italian/French-Canadian mother.

“Kobi and I grew up very similarly,” said Smith, who grew up in Orange County, Calif. “I knew this character and his journey of making yourself small to fit in, and having to liberate yourself from this expectation of being put in your place.”

Smith added that portraying Aren forced him to recognize his own continuing struggles with instinctively coddling people.

“The film touches on these really poignant conversations and topics, but it’s funny,” Smith said. “I still find myself in the name of people pleasing making space for people who are actively disrespecting me.

(L to R) Director of photography Doug Emmett, actor Justice Smith and writer/director Kobi Libii on the set of "The American Society of Magical Negroes." (Tobin Yelland/Focus Features)

Credit: Tobin Yelland / Focus Features

icon to expand image

Credit: Tobin Yelland / Focus Features

Libii and Smith said they hope “The American Society of Magical Negroes” persuades Black moviegoers to not carry shame or guilt in being their full, authentic selves.

Libii also believes the movie arrives at an opportune moment, as school districts across the U.S. continue to ban books and corporations eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“It’s been quite disappointing to see those commitments dry up.” Libii said. “I wish this story wasn’t as timely as it is.”

About the Author

Christopher A. Daniel is a Black Culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is an Atlanta-based, award-winning journalist, cultural critic, ethnomusicologist, professional development coordinator and the sole arts, culture and entertainment professor under Morehouse College's Journalism for Sports, Culture and Social Justice program.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta metro area now 6th largest in U.S., Census Bureau estimates 9h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Democrats run in wrong district for Cobb County state House seat
16h ago

In Georgia’s ‘Cherry Blossom Capital,’ warm winters taking toll on trees
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
We’re bigger than Philly and D.C.
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
We’re bigger than Philly and D.C.
3h ago

Credit: Fletcher Page

Athens officials decry gang violence after 3-year-old shot to death
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: PUBLICITY /NBC

BRIEFS: Stand-up Mo Gilligan in town, Atlanta’s Ronnie Wilson on ’The Voice’
17m ago
Lovell adds new stitches to Black history in Hammonds House textile exhibits
3h ago
Review: Cast of City Springs’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ works for smiles
3h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief
3h ago
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do
22h ago
‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: Reaction to Fulton judge dismissing some charges against...
19h ago