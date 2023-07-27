Mitchell Anderson, local chef, actor and gay activist, revives one-man show

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

To some Atlantans, Mitchell Anderson is the chef who owns MetroFresh at the Midtown Promenade. To others, he is more familiar as an actor and gay activist who rose to prominence in the 1990s shows such as “Doogie Howser, M.D.” and “Party of Five.”

His decision to come out onstage at the 1996 GLAAD Media Awards was historic. Very few Hollywood actors were openly gay at the time.

With his one-man autobiographical show, “You Better Call Your Mother,” on Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, Anderson will take the stage at Out Front Theatre to share his story with monologues, memories and some of his favorite songs. The proceeds from the show, directed by Broadway actress and singer Courtenay Collins and featuring musician Nick Silvestri, will benefit the theater.

“The funny thing is, when I approached Courtenay, I told her that I wanted to do a cabaret,” Anderson said. “I sat down and wrote. And then she said, ‘Mitchell, this is not a cabaret. This is a play.’”

First performed in 2021 at Atlanta’s Synchronicity Theatre, “You Better Call Your Mother” was praised by ArtsATL as one of the year’s best local theater shows. “Full of optimism and insight, ‘You Better Call Your Mother’ was a heck of a calling card for its headliner,” critic Jim Farmer wrote.

Anderson challenged himself to remount the show this year in multiple venues after not staging last year because his MetroFresh customers may not be aware of his past.

“The fun thing about this performance, especially after 20 years away from a day-to-day show business career, (is that) it kind of reminds people that I’m an actor,” Anderson said. “And if they didn’t know that I sang, it gives me a fun opportunity to put that back out there.”

So far, he performed the show in March at the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York. And he will stage it in his hometown of Jamestown, New York, later this year.

Anderson originally wrote the play as a way to celebrate his 60th birthday. “The show explores my own personal knowledge of who I am and who I was. And that journey of self-discovery also includes my relationship with my parents,” he said. “I feel blessed that at the end of my parents’ lives, they really saw me and were proud of me.”

In some scenes, Anderson embodies his younger self, restaging conversations from his life.

“There’s a scene where I come out to my parents,” he said. “I’m in that room. I’m talking to Mom and Dad. I’m having an emotional reaction as my 23-year-old self.”

He also explores how his grandmother first exposed him to the arts and to theater when he was 8, inspiring him to become an actor.

“In a way, it follows a linear timeline and takes, essentially, chapters of my life,” Anderson said. “It lays out the road map to how I got where I am now.”

This includes moments where he sought leading-man roles in Hollywood of the 1980s and 1990s, initially keeping his homosexuality a secret despite being in a long-term relationship. He said friends in Los Angeles encouraged him to be open about his sexuality.

Eventually, his character on “Party of Five” was written as gay, and members of the press would ask him what it was like to play a homosexual character as a straight actor, which finally prompted Anderson to speak his truth.

“It’s been an amazing process — the sort of deep dive into those moments I’ve described in the play,” he said. “The reason that the play works on so many levels, not just for 60-year-old gay men, is that it resonates. It’s my story, but my story — like all of our stories — can be universal.”

His relocation to Atlanta, his decision to open MetroFresh and his long marriage to hairdresser and photographer Richie Arpino are also part of the story.

Though he has faced hard times in his life, the show is filled with joy and celebration, Anderson said.

“I have incredible gratitude for all of who I was: the hardships, the complications, the difficulty but also the amazing joy and incredible people I met along the way and the path that I ultimately decided to take,” he said.

“To be able to look back at my 26-year marriage to Richie — and know that it is only possible because of all that came before it — is amazing.”

THEATER PREVIEW

“You Better Call Your Mother”

8 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30. $25. Out Front Theatre, 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-448-2755, outfronttheatre.com.

Benjamin Carr, a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, is an arts journalist and critic who has contributed to ArtsATL since 2019. His plays have been produced at the Vineyard Theatre in Manhattan, as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and at the Center for Puppetry Arts. His novel, Impacted, was published by The Story Plant in 2021.

