Marietta salon celebrates its golden year

The trendsetting continues this month as Crowell and his staff prepare to celebrate 50 years of business. Gold foil fringe dangles from the windows of the salon, a massive pink building that nearly doubled the size of the salon when they moved to the space in 2002. The music — lots of danceable tunes from the 1980s forward — is piped throughout the salon and outdoors.

The salon has welcomed generations of women as clients and through the apprentice program, Crowell and his staff have also helped more than 1,300 residents obtain state licensing in cosmetology. Numerous industry accolades include a spot as a top 10 L’Oréal North America Salon since 2016. Cobb County has also recognized the salon’s service to the community.

A lot has changed since 1984 and not just in the world of beauty. Succeeding at that time, when buttoned-up businesses were the rule, wasn’t easy.

“In the 1990s, they were poking fun at us and pointing fingers,” Crowell said. “In Cobb County, we have proven that the salon business is a viable business and it is real. They accept us as equals, if not look up to us.”

After taking over the salon, Crowell and his partners immediately organized the business into departments. The spa department includes services like facials, makeup and nails. The tech department features color, texturizing and other chemical services. Hair dressing works on finishing, extensions and updos. And guest specialists keep the focus on customer service.

Most of the 80-plus employees at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique have not attended cosmetology school but have all been licensed through the state after training at the salon. Staff members receive benefits, paid vacations and a 401K match. Many employees have been at the salon for at least 20 years, said Christina Herrera, director of operations.

The goal of in-house training was always to support superior customer service, Crowell said. “We stress to our staff we want you to be the best version of yourself every day,” he said. “The most important thing is to make sure clients are treated with the best care and quality service.”

Over the years, stylists learned to deliver all the latest hair trends — the Dorothy Hamill wedge, the Farrah Fawcett flip. The salon was among the first to bring hair extensions to the area in the 1980s, said Herrera. And they were doing bold hair dyes before it was de rigueur.

That same trailblazing spirit was on display in 2020 when the salon was among the first businesses to re-open during the pandemic after Gov. Brian Kemp allowed salons and several other businesses to return to work. Crowell stood on the back of a pickup truck with a megaphone as employees spread across the massive parking lot and announced their re-opening with all the distancing and masking protocols in place. About 50 clients came in the first day offering a testament to how much trust they placed in Crowell and his team.

For Crowell, it was no small decision, but he felt a responsibility to customers. The salon lost $1 million in revenue that year, but by 2021, the business had its best year ever and each year since, he has seen more growth than the last, he said.

Crowell, doesn’t take any of the salon’s success or longevity for granted.

A two-time heart transplant recipient, his mission remains to give back to the community. Each October, the salon produces a fundraising gala, Angels of Life Hair & Fashion Show with 87% of the proceeds going to the Georgia Transplant Foundation to help patients pre- and post-transplant.

But from now through June, it is all about celebration and on a recent weekday, the salon lobby was abuzz with guests waiting to try a special spa service designed just for the salon’s golden anniversary.

There was a ribbon cutting to attend, a staff appreciation dinner to organize, prizes and freebies to gift to clients and 50 more years of memories to make.