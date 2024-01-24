‘Lion King,’ ‘& Juliet,’ enliven ‘24-’25 Broadway in Atlanta season

The show will still have the enchanting score by Morris Isaac “Moose” Charlap and Carolyn Leigh, not to mention the high-flying magic of the original. “The ‘Peter Pan’ that people grew up with and love is still there,” said Russ Belin, the vice president of the Southeast region for Broadway in Atlanta.

The season will also feature the Alfred Uhry-written “Parade,” which follows Leo Frank and his wife Lucille through one of the most troubling chapters in Atlanta history. The show returns to the Fox Theatre after winning a Tony on Broadway as best revival.

“It was important for us to get (’Parade’) in Atlanta because it is deeply connected to the Atlanta community,” said Belin.

And showing for the first time in Atlanta is “& Juliet,” created by David West Read, the Canadian who wrote and executive-produced “Schitt’s Creek.”

A “what if” jukebox musical that follows Juliet after she survives Romeo, the musical features 30 songs by Swedish hit-making genius Max Martin, including tunes made famous by the Backstreet Boys, Ariana Grande and Britney Spears.

Here’s the lineup:

“Disney’s The Lion King,” Oct. 2-20, 2024: A show that has been seen by a hundred million people worldwide, “The Lion King” includes songs by Tony Award winners Elton John and Tim Rice.

Credit: Michael Last Credit: Michael Last

“‘Twas The Night Before by Cirque du Soleil,” Nov. 29-Dec. 15: Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show is based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas.” It features whimsical characters, acrobatics and a soundtrack of songs including some reinvented holiday classics.

“& Juliet,” Jan. 7-12, 2025: This “what if?” story follows the alternative life of a Juliet who decides not to die at the end of the Shakespeare romance. The score is composed of about 30 Top 40 hits (including “I Want it That Way” and “Oops!. . . I Did it Again”) by Swedish writer/producer Max Martin.

Credit: Broadway in Atlanta Credit: Broadway in Atlanta

“Clue,” Jan. 28-Feb. 2, 2025: Based on the classic board game, ‘Clue’ is a droll whodunnit and you won’t know whether or not the culprit is Mrs. Peacock in the study or Col. Mustard in the library until the final twist.

“Mamma Mia!,” Feb. 25-March 2, 2025: A wedding on a beautiful Greek isle; a puzzle featuring three different fathers; the mystery is relayed through the songs of Swedish supergroup Abba.

Credit: Broadway Atlanta Credit: Broadway Atlanta

“A Beautiful Noise,” March 11 – 16, 2025: Neil Diamond wrote his own life story with his songs and “A Beautiful Noise” tells that story by choosing from Diamond’s vast catalog.

“Parade,” April 1-6, 2025: Winner of the 2023 Tony Award for best revival of a musical, “Parade” follows the trial and fate of Leo Frank and his wife Lucille after Frank is accused of a horrible crime. Written by Atlantan Alfred Uhry, the play tracks one of the most troubling chapters in Atlanta history.

Credit: Broadway Atlanta Credit: Broadway Atlanta

“Peter Pan,” April 22-27, 2025: The adaptation by Larissa FastHorse is new, but the high-flying action and songs are classic.

“Shucked,” May 20-25, 2025: “Shucked” is a musical about love and corn, in a mythical place called Cob County. (Not our Cobb County.)

Credit: Julieta Cervantes Credit: Julieta Cervantes

“The Book of Mormon,” June 24-29, 2025: A nine-time Tony-winning show, “The Book of Mormon” is “the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals,” according to the Washinton Post.

New subscriptions are expected to go on sale in late March. A $49 deposit allows ticket buyers a place on the waiting list for season tickets, said Belin. The deposit allows new subscribers guaranteed access to tickets before they go on sale to the public, he said.

For more information go to broadwayinatlanta.com