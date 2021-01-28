Hot Wheels Drive-Thru: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Pups & Pints. noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Red Hare Brewing, 1998 Delk Industrial Blvd. SE, Marietta. 678-401-0600. redharebrewing.com.

Bring your pup and enjoy “yappy hour” with drink specials, pizza, puppy merch and Atlanta’s first dog food truck, Four Legged Foodie.

Dueling Pianos/Clay Barker. 7 p.m./10:15 p.m. Park Bench Battery, 900 Battery Ave., Suite 100, Atlanta. 770-575-2879. parkbenchbattery.com.

Visit Park Bench Battery to hear Dueling Pianos followed by country music singer/songwriter Clay Barker.

Display of Architectural Pieces. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, Saturday, Jan. 30 and ongoing. $7 adults, $5 seniors and students, free for age 5 and under, active military personnel and veterans with ID. Marietta Museum of Natural History, 1 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5710. facebook.com.

Visit Marietta’s Museum of Natural History to see their new display of architectural pieces from around Marietta as well as other exhibits.

DeKalb

Community Barre Class. 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. $10. Town Brookhaven green space, 4330 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. facebook.com.

Bring your yoga mat, water and a towel to join in a socially distanced workout with barre3 Druid Hills. Click here to RSVP.

Why! Tie Dye. 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. $20. The Kezia, 5000 Snapfinger Woods Drive, Decatur. eventbrite.com.

Bring white cotton clothing or fabric of your choice, wear a mask and dark clothing and get ready to tie-dye. The class is appropriate for ages 6 to adult.

Weekend Pickup Soccer. 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 31. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. meetup.com.

Bring both colored and white shirts and play pickup soccer on Brook Run Park’s new fields. Observe social distancing when you’re not in the game.

Oakhurst Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. parking lot of Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive, Suite E., Decatur. 470-428-4359. justbakeryatl.com.

Buy produce and products from local farms, vendors and small businesses as you wear a mask and observe social distancing.

North Fulton

Epi.phony Roswell: An Evening with OkCello. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. $20 plus fees. Tickets must be purchased in groups of two or four. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232. roswellgov.com.

Celebrate Roswell Roots 2021 with a concert from American cellist-songwriter Okorie “OkCello” Johnson. Face masks are required, and temperature checks are conducted prior to entry. Tickets must be purchased in groups of two or four to ensure social distancing.

American Steakhouses Cooking Class. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. $50 plus fees. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. aprons-cooking-school-alpharetta-georgia.eventbritestudio.com.

Learn how to cook dishes inspired by iconic American steakhouses, which you’ll also get to sample.

Jeremy Wayne Dean. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Free. Currahee Brewing Company, 25 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-696-2097. facebook.com.

Listen to music from singer/songwriter Jeremy Wayne Dean, whose music has been described as a unique twist on folk, blues and Americana.

“Not Your Granny’s Quilts: Quilting in the 21st Century.” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 and continuing through March 26. Hours may vary due to COVID, so call ahead. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135. cesquiltguild.com.

See over 60 quilts made by members of the Chattahoochee Evening Stars Quilt Guild in the new millennium.

Gwinnett

Madden 2021 PlayStation/Xbox Esports Tournament. 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. $12. presented by Snellville Parks & Recreation. 770-985-3535. quickscores.com.

Play Madden 2021 at home against others for a chance to win a GameStop gift card. Register online in advance.

Rubber Stamps, Card Making, Paper Crafts and Scrapbooking Festival. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30. $8 at the door for one day, $12 for a two-day pass. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway (enter off Davis Road), Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522. heirloompro.com.

Shop, crop and craft your way around this two-day festival filled with scrapbooking, rubber stamping, card making and paper crafts.

Roger Moore. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Free. Ironshield Brewing, 457 N. Chestnut St., Lawrenceville. 770-755-5464. facebook.com.

Listen to Roger Moore perform solo renditions of familiar hits and grab some grub from the Lil Bites food truck.

Job Searching Series. noon-1 p.m. Saturday. virtual program presented by Gwinnett County Public Library. 770-978-5154. gwinnettpl.libnet.info.

Learn about library tools that can help you research salary information and negotiate better pay.