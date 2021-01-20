Live out your childhood racing fantasies with new Hot Wheels event

We’ve had our fair share of drive-thru experiences over the holidays, and now, a new one is taking place at Six Flags Over Georgia.
Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru is taking place at one of Peach State’s staple theme parks Jan. 28-Feb. 28 with various bundles offered.
“Hot Wheels fans are invited to come out to Six Flags Over Georgia to drive through this larger-than-life showcase of everyone’s favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks & Garage of Legends vehicles, specialty monster trucks, robots and more!” a press release stated. “Guests will experience more than 50 vehicles including life-size Hot Wheels legendary cars and monster trucks.
“As guests travel safely through in the comfort of their own vehicles, the world of Hot Wheels comes to life right outside their windows,” it continued. “The exciting journey begins in the main parking lot at Six Flags Over Georgia and will extend through a portion of the theme park with over a mile and a half of stunning vehicle displays. Fans will be fully immersed with an inspiring and educational Hot Wheels audio companion as they travel through the course.”
The experience includes the Hot Wheels Hall of Fame, the original monster truck Bigfoot and a four-story Megasauras.
Tickets are $39.99 per car online Monday-Thursday and $49.99 per car online Friday-Sunday. The prices are $10 higher at the gate.
Keeping the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in mind, reservations are required and capacity is being controlled. Attendees can have a contactless ticket-purchasing experience by buying them online.
Other precautions for the approximately 30-minute drive-thru include no requirements to exit your vehicle. However, if guests choose to do so, those over the age of 2 are required to wear a face mask with their nose and mouth covered — which drive-thru team members are also required to wear — and practice physical distancing.
