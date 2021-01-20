Live out your childhood racing fantasies with new Hot Wheels event

Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru is taking place at one of Peach State’s staple theme parks Jan. 28-Feb. 28 with various bundles offered.

“Hot Wheels fans are invited to come out to Six Flags Over Georgia to drive through this larger-than-life showcase of everyone’s favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks & Garage of Legends vehicles, specialty monster trucks, robots and more!” a press release stated. “Guests will experience more than 50 vehicles including life-size Hot Wheels legendary cars and monster trucks.