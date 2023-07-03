Grab your girlfriends and go: Try these getaways to recharge, reconnect

A girlfriends-only vacation can be just the right way to bond and to decompress from the daily grind.

Christina Rice, founder and CEO of OmNoire, a travel company that creates wellness retreats for Black women and women of color, said that vacations with girlfriends mean “joy and laughter” to her.

“Traveling is my passion, so I find a lot of joy in the discovery and planning process,” said Rice, whose company is based in metro Atlanta. When it comes to personal trips, Rice added, “I am the explorer and the most adventurous as a certified scuba diver, hiker and rock climber in my crew.”

Kelsea O’Donnell, co-founder of Out of Office Mindset travel guides, advises creating a suggestion list for a group trip and letting everyone mark the activities they’re most interested in.

“From there, create an itinerary and send it out,” said O’Donnell, whose company is based in Atlanta. “It is an easy way to make a plan that removes the stress that can occur when a group is traveling together.”

Amber Guyton, interior designer and owner of the Atlanta-based Blessed Little Bungalow, said she cherishes downtime with her female friends.

“We work so hard and are very career driven,” she said. “Whether raising a family or building an empire, it’s always important to take breaks.”

Even if your schedule is fully booked, Guyton said, it’s important to prioritize time away with people you love. “A simple long weekend trip to sunbathe, (visit a) spa and relax with girlfriends is priceless,” she said.

These vacation and retreat spots can jumpstart your next girlfriend getaway in Georgia and beyond.

Georgia getaways

Lake Lanier glamping

Head to the great outdoors with comforts like air conditioning, coffee machines and electricity via Timberline Glamping, which has eight locations in Georgia. Its two Lake Lanier sites offer furnished safari tents or geodesic domes with communal bathrooms, as well as renovated retro RVs with multiple beds, a full kitchen and a private bathroom with a shower. The sites include picnic tables, fire pits and grills. timberlineglamping.com.

St. Simons Island

Part of Georgia’s Golden Isles, St. Simons Island’s activities include body surfing during high tide, canoeing, kayaking, fishing and dolphin tours. To explore farther, you can hop on a trolley tour or bike around the island. Accommodations range from luxury resorts to oceanfront condos to bed-and-breakfast inns. goldenisles.com.

Augusta

This city with southern charm features outdoor activities, trendy dining, vibrant culture and nightlife. It’s also the birthplace of James Brown, the godfather of soul. You can partake in bike tours or learn how to craft cocktails. The Visit Augusta website includes hotel recommendations, shopping and activities to help plan your getaway. visitaugusta.com.

Amicalola Falls State Park

Explore the outdoors at this park about 70 miles north of Atlanta. With a 729-foot cascading waterfall, zip lining, guided hikes and activities like GPS scavenger hunts and 3D archery, you can feel as one with nature and with your besties. Its close proximity to Atlanta makes it easy to plan a day trip, but you can opt for a weekend adventure to truly relax. The park offers a variety of accommodations, from glamping tents to cabins to a lodge. amicalolafallslodge.com.

The Peach State and beyond

OmNoire retreats

Rice’s company coordinates retreats for Black women and women of color that focus on emotional and physical wellness. A few spots are still available for retreats in Mexico, Ghana and Colombia in 2023. Next year’s destinations include Portugal, Bali, Jamaica, Austin, Texas, and, of course, Atlanta. omnoire.com.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

This luxury hotel on South Beach in the Art Deco District features beach access, poolside cabanas and a spa. It is surrounded by countless cultural choices, an array of ethnic dining options and a robust nightlife. Direct flights from Atlanta take about two hours. loewshotels.com/miami-beach.