X

Go Atlanta: Spotlight on Nathalie Stutzmann, Orpheus Brewing closes, Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell return to Atlanta

Credit: CHRIS CHRISTODOULOU

Credit: CHRIS CHRISTODOULOU

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, we’ll turn the spotlight on the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s new music director Nathalie Stutzmann. AJC reporter Bo Emerson joins us to talk about his profile of the symphony’s first female leader.

AJC food, dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras tells us about a milestone for the Atlanta Community Food Bank along with the closing of Orpheus Brewing and the brewery’s future plans.

Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho brings us news of Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell returning to Atlanta for a new film and the latest in a long line of immersive experiences setting up shop in Atlanta, this one involving Disney.

AJC arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison tells us about Aurora Theatre’s celebration of the Queen of Disco, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Our pet of the week Carson isn’t a puppy but she sure acts like one. LifeLine Animal Project’s photo team thoroughly enjoyed meeting her. She is super friendly, fun and spent much of her photo shoot rolling around in the grass. She loves treats and attention and is an all around good-natured pup. Everyone she meets finds her exuberant, enthusiastic personality endearing and lovable. Meet Carson at Dekalb County Animal Services, located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee. You can also email them at adoptions@dekalbanimalservices.com for more information. You’ll find a link to her shelter page and a photo on the story page for this podcast at ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

To read more about the things we discuss on this week’s episode, check out the links below.

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Winners and losers of the 2023 Georgia legislative session59m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2023 session will Brian Kemp sign into law?
1h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

Development plan continues for Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes
7h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fallout from training center riling Atlanta-area residents
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of the Breman Museum

Review: Vega Quartet explores Jewish music in Breman Museum concert
17h ago
Dance Canvas 2023 performance series celebrates Atlanta voices
17h ago
Kenny Leon delivers a shattering ‘Soldier’s Play’
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates from Georgia legislature’s final day
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
21h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top