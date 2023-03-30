Go Atlanta: Spotlight on Nathalie Stutzmann, Orpheus Brewing closes, Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell return to Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Our pet of the week Carson isn’t a puppy but she sure acts like one. LifeLine Animal Project’s photo team thoroughly enjoyed meeting her. She is super friendly, fun and spent much of her photo shoot rolling around in the grass. She loves treats and attention and is an all around good-natured pup. Everyone she meets finds her exuberant, enthusiastic personality endearing and lovable. Meet Carson at Dekalb County Animal Services, located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee. You can also email them at adoptions@dekalbanimalservices.com for more information. You’ll find a link to her shelter page and a photo on the story page for this podcast at ajc.com.

