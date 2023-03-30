Go Atlanta: Spotlight on Nathalie Stutzmann, Orpheus Brewing closes, Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell return to Atlanta

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, we’ll turn the spotlight on the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s new music director Nathalie Stutzmann. AJC reporter Bo Emerson joins us to talk about his profile of the symphony’s first female leader.
AJC food, dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras tells us about a milestone for the Atlanta Community Food Bank along with the closing of Orpheus Brewing and the brewery’s future plans.
Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho brings us news of Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell returning to Atlanta for a new film and the latest in a long line of immersive experiences setting up shop in Atlanta, this one involving Disney.
AJC arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison tells us about Aurora Theatre’s celebration of the Queen of Disco, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Our pet of the week Carson isn’t a puppy but she sure acts like one. LifeLine Animal Project’s photo team thoroughly enjoyed meeting her. She is super friendly, fun and spent much of her photo shoot rolling around in the grass. She loves treats and attention and is an all around good-natured pup. Everyone she meets finds her exuberant, enthusiastic personality endearing and lovable. Meet Carson at Dekalb County Animal Services, located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee. You can also email them at adoptions@dekalbanimalservices.com for more information. You’ll find a link to her shelter page and a photo on the story page for this podcast at ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
To read more about the things we discuss on this week’s episode, check out the links below.
- Nathalie Stutzmann profile
- Orpheus Brewing closes
- Atlanta community Food Bank serves billionth meal
- Whitney Houston’s new gospel album
- Teyana Taylor interview
- Peachtree TV adds original programming
- Disney immersive coming to Atlanta
- Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in Atlanta
- Quenn+Adam Lambert returns
- The Baxter and more dining news
- Donna Summer musical
- Spring festivals
About the Author