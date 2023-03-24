X

Queen with Adam Lambert back on North American tour, with stop in Atlanta

They are set to be at State Farm Arena Oct. 23.

Queen with Adam Lambert is coming back to North America for the first time in four years and will return to State Farm Arena Oct. 23.

Tickets will be available for general on sale on Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. In an unusual move, there appear to be no pre-sales of any sort.

The band is working with the venues’ ticketing partners to restrict the ability to transfer tickets so they may only be transferred between fans at the original price including the free Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange.

Prices have not been released yet.

Original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor have been working with Lambert for the past decade touring around the world to much acclaim and full arenas. Lambert doesn’t ape original singer Freddie Mercury but incorporates his own style into classic songs such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” and “Another One Bites the Dust.”

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever,” May said in a press release. “So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world.”

The band promises a 150-minute show that blends deep cuts with fan favorites like “We Will Rock You”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Radio Ga Ga”, and “Somebody To Love.”

>>RELATED: My review of the Queen+Adam Lambert concert from 2019 in Atlanta

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2023 DATES:

Wed Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

