Queen with Adam Lambert back on North American tour, with stop in Atlanta

Queen with Adam Lambert is coming back to North America for the first time in four years and will return to State Farm Arena Oct. 23.
Tickets will be available for general on sale on Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. In an unusual move, there appear to be no pre-sales of any sort.
The band is working with the venues’ ticketing partners to restrict the ability to transfer tickets so they may only be transferred between fans at the original price including the free Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange.
Prices have not been released yet.
Original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor have been working with Lambert for the past decade touring around the world to much acclaim and full arenas. Lambert doesn’t ape original singer Freddie Mercury but incorporates his own style into classic songs such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” and “Another One Bites the Dust.”
“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever,” May said in a press release. “So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world.”
The band promises a 150-minute show that blends deep cuts with fan favorites like “We Will Rock You”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Radio Ga Ga”, and “Somebody To Love.”
QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2023 DATES:
Wed Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun Oct 08 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
