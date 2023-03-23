Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell coming to Atlanta to shoot comedy ‘You’re Cordially Invited’

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are coming to Atlanta to shoot an Amazon Prime comedy called “You’re Cordially Invited.”
This is the first time Witherspoon has ever headlined a movie shot in metro Atlanta.
Ferrell shot part of the “Anchorman” sequel in Atlanta a decade ago.
Variety said details of the plot for “You’re Cordially Invited” are being kept under wraps, but the basic premise reportedly involves two weddings that are booked at the same venue on the same weekend.
The film’s writer-director Nick Stoller has previously directed comedies like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek” and the two “Neighbors” films. The second “Neighbors” movie was shot in Atlanta.
