Peachtree TV adds original Atlanta programs: Trina Braxton, Cristyl Kimbrough, Sasha the Diva

“All these shows are Atlanta-centric,” said Erik Schrader, vice president and general manager for both stations. “All are shot in Atlanta by Atlanta people. ... It’s a sizable investment.”

Here is a description of each show on Peachtree TV:

“Celebrity Mamas Check In” (debuts Monday, March 27 at 8 p.m.) ― Hosted by Trina Braxton of the iconic Braxton family, this show takes viewers along for fun outings with mothers of superstars such as The Game, Nicki Minaj, Meagan Good, NBA Young Boy and more.

“Bury the Hatchet” (debuts Tuesday, March 28 at 8 p.m.) ― This court show brings two warring parties together to help them settle their beef judged by Atlanta lawyer and influencer Cristyl Kimbrough serving as the judge and comedians Kelly Kellz, Henry Coleman and Angel Starks as the jury.

“My Real Life” (debuts Wednesday, March 29 at 8 p.m.) ― Atlanta radio legend and actress Sasha the Diva showcases some of the city’s celebrities, influencers and businesspeople, and gives the world a peek into their real day-to-day lives to demystify the celebrity world.

“Black Friday Report” (debuts Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m.) ― Hosted by social influencer Symphony Thompson and executive produced by Michael “Killer Mike” Render, the show follows Symphony and a special celebrity guest as they experience some of the best black businesses Atlanta has to offer.

“Atlanta Eats” (new time period debut, Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.) ― Atlanta radio host Steak Shapiro returns for another season of the long-running show focused on Atlanta restaurants.

“Monica Pearson One on One” (season 2 debuts Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m.) ― Veteran journalist Pearson interviews famous folks such as country music sensation Jimmie Allen, comedians Jeff Foxworthy, Myra J and George Wallace, rapper Yung Joc, Grammy nominee Angie Stone, Atlanta Mayor André Dickens and former U.S. Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young.

“Who is Jacques Johnson?” (debuts Sunday, April 2 at 11 p.m.) ― Cameras follow aspiring rapper Jacques Johnson on his quest to become the next big thing.

All shows will stream on ANF+, the station’s free streaming app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.