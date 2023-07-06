Go Atlanta: Goodbye Officer Don, plant-based dining, organic tortillas

If you grew up in Atlanta, you may remember the children’s TV show “Officer Don and The Popeye Club.” In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, we remember the iconic host, Don Kennedy, who died at the age of 93.

Rodney Ho has the latest on the changes at Turner Classic Movies and the commitment Warner Bros. Discovery are making to the network. Plus, hear about the CNN show, “See It Loud: The History of Black Television” featuring the AJC’s Ernie Suggs and Rodney Ho.

Ligaya Figueras has new restaurant openings, including the plant-based restaurant Planta, now open in Krog Street Market and the Formula One-themed Dryver Bar in Buckhead. Ligaya will also introduce you to Aaron Harris, the owner of Molino Tortilleria which specializes in heirloom and organic corn products.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Our pet of the week Jose brings big energy to this world, and hopes to find a home where he can fully be his beautiful, bouncy self. This grinning, happy boy is always smiling ear-to-ear, ready to take on any adventure and say “hi” to everyone he meets. He’s a social butterfly, ready to dash after squeaky toys and show you his sweet moves. Jose has lived with other dogs at the shelter and would make a great addition to any home. If you’re interested in meeting Jose, come find him today at Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Boulevard NW, or drop them an email at adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com. It’s not a commitment to adopt, but an opportunity to learn more about this awesome guy.

