Taylor Dayne, back from colon cancer, tells it from the heart

“It will be all the hits and all the bits, baby!” Dayne said in a brief interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on her way to a show in New Jersey last week. “I will play new music and my Capitol Records stuff. Everyone is pumped. I just did a duet with Kelly Clarkson of ‘I’ll Always Love You.’ It’s the soundtrack of people’s lives.”

She said she made it through colon cancer in 2022 in part because of early detection.

“I develop polyps so I had been getting them checked every six months” with colonoscopies, she said. “They get biopsied. During one of those times, they found a very aggressive polyp. They had to cut 12 inches out of my colon.”

Unfortunately, she said she had a tough recovery. “I was pretty much gutted right down the center,” she said. “Then I had an infection. When you’re cut open, that can happen. I had issues around my spleen and pancreas. My recovery was slow. I just had to find the right antibiotics to cut the cancer out. I was very sick.”

She said this cancer battle made her appreciate her own self worth and tenacity. “I came back a fighter,” she said. “I had ketamine treatments. My body was so traumatized. I was in so much pain for so many months. I feel bad for people who are much older than me who can’t get through this.”

Dayne now focuses on a cleaner diet and plenty of Pilates. “I need stamina so I can be me on stage and keep my energy and focus,” she said.

She has never met the most famous Taylor of today, the one whose last name is Swift.

“I’m sure I will sooner than later,” Dayne said. “I’d love to know how her mom gave her that name. [Sorry: she was named after singer songwriter James Taylor.] God bless her! She’s a great voice for women in music.”

Taylor Dayne

4:30 p.m. (sold out) and 7:30 p.m. $59.50. Madlife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St., Woodstock. madlifestageandstudios.com.