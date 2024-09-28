Anthony Kiedis biopic ‘Scar Tissue’ shooting in Georgia in 2025

A biopic about the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ lead singer Anthony Kiedis is going to shoot in metro Atlanta in early 2025, according to an email notice sent this week by the crew union IATSE local 479 to its members.

Dubbed “Scar Tissue,” after one of the group’s bigger songs from its 1999 album “Californication,” the movie is based on Kiedis’ New York Times bestselling book of the same name. It is set to be produced by Brian Grazer, who has created films such as “Splash,” “Apollo 13″ and “A Beautiful Mind,” according to Deadline.com.

The movie is going to shoot out of the new Lionsgate Studios in Douglasville, which has sat largely empty since it opened at the beginning of the year. Casting for “Scar Tissue” has not been announced.