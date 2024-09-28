Georgia Entertainment Scene

Anthony Kiedis biopic ‘Scar Tissue’ shooting in Georgia in 2025

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ lead singer had a 2004 New York Times bestseller of the same name.
Anthony Kiedis performs with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Atlanta's Philips Arena on April 14, 2017. He is the subject of a new biopic which is set to shoot in Georgia next year. (Robb Cohen for the AJC)
By
48 minutes ago

A biopic about the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ lead singer Anthony Kiedis is going to shoot in metro Atlanta in early 2025, according to an email notice sent this week by the crew union IATSE local 479 to its members.

Dubbed “Scar Tissue,” after one of the group’s bigger songs from its 1999 album “Californication,” the movie is based on Kiedis’ New York Times bestselling book of the same name. It is set to be produced by Brian Grazer, who has created films such as “Splash,” “Apollo 13″ and “A Beautiful Mind,” according to Deadline.com.

The movie is going to shoot out of the new Lionsgate Studios in Douglasville, which has sat largely empty since it opened at the beginning of the year. Casting for “Scar Tissue” has not been announced.

The 2004 autobiography the film is based on follows the life of Kiedis and his unconventional father-and-son story set against a drug-fueled 1970s and ‘80s L.A. punk scene and examines how Kiedis’ experiences shaped the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who created an intriguing blend of funk, punk and rock music.

The band, led by Kiedis’ evocative, high-energy stage work, entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, won six Grammys and generated a raft of modern rock hits including “Give It Away,” “Under the Bridge,” “Otherside,” “Can’t Stop” and “By the Way.”

The band continues to tour and last performed in Atlanta two years ago at Truist Park.

