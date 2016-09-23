From the menu of: Sweet Tea from Mary Mac’s Tea Room

Although the Mary Mac's preparation is pretty standard, there is one distinguishing feature, Fuhrman said. "Ours is the sweetest sweet tea that I've tasted, " he said. "We actually tried to cut back a little, but people complained."

Mary Mac's Sweet Tea

4 servings

Hands on: 2 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Summer or winter, nothing goes better with a traditional Southern meal than a glass of sweet iced tea. This Mary Mac's formula appears in "Mary Mac's Tea Room: Stories and Recipes From Atlanta's Classic Southern Kitchen" (Looking Glass Books) by Rebecca Lang, with recipes by original owner Margaret Lupo and current owner John Ferrell. If the tea gets cloudy in the refrigerator, add a little boiling water and stir.

4 cups water, divided

1 family-size tea bag

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Mint sprigs to garnish

Lemon slices to garnish

Bring 3 cups water to boil. Remove from heat, add the tea bag and steep for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bag and add the sugar; stir until dissolved. Add 1 cup cold water. Chill.

Serve the tea over ice, garnished with mint and lemon.

Per serving: 106 calories (no calories from fat), trace protein, 26 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, no fat, no cholesterol, 10 milligrams sodium.

Originally published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Dec. 11, 2008