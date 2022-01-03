Woman’s longing for foods from homeland of Russia leads to a metro Atlanta business

By 2013, the time was right for her to launch Cultured Traditions. Batskikh began by selling at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market, where, she said, she was amazed by the response of shoppers. “I enjoyed watching people’s response, how much they liked what I was making,” she said. “We were an instant success.”

She started with just traditional Russian-style white sauerkraut, made with green cabbage and carrots.

Caption Cultured Traditions uses traditional methods, such as fermenting its sauerkraut in wooden barrels. Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Caption Cultured Traditions uses traditional methods, such as fermenting its sauerkraut in wooden barrels. Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions

She remembers customers stopping at her booth and saying, “I don’t eat sauerkraut,” but then trying her products, enjoying them and taking some home. Ultimately, she said, customers felt they were getting health benefits from her fermented foods.

Then, she began selling red sauerkraut, made with red cabbage, radishes and beets — items her customers easily could recognize.

Caption Kvass is a fermented Russian beverage. Tanya Batskikh makes hers out of raw beets and flavors it with ginger and turmeric, for the anti-inflammatory properties they add. Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Caption Kvass is a fermented Russian beverage. Tanya Batskikh makes hers out of raw beets and flavors it with ginger and turmeric, for the anti-inflammatory properties they add. Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions

Next, Batskikh brought a less familiar product to market: beet kvass, a fermented beverage made from raw beets.

Her customers began giving her suggestions for things they would like her to make, such as garlic dill pickles. “I welcomed their ideas, and that gave me even more ideas,” Batskikh said.

Caption Cultured Traditions offers several flavors of jun, a fermented kombucha-type drink. Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Caption Cultured Traditions offers several flavors of jun, a fermented kombucha-type drink. Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions

As Batskikh researched foods and health, she created a “seaweed” version of her sauerkraut, combining cabbage with daikon radish, leeks, dulse, kelp, Irish moss and bladderwrack. She also made kimchi and jun, a honey-sweetened kombucha-type drink.

“The more I did, the more I learned, the more passionate I became about these foods,” she said.

Caption Cultured Traditions produces fermented hot sauce, made with locally grown, organic jalapenos and apple cider vinegar. Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Caption Cultured Traditions produces fermented hot sauce, made with locally grown, organic jalapenos and apple cider vinegar. Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions

Soon, Batskikh and her team were working out of a commercial kitchen in Suwanee, producing a wide range of fermented foods — many based on recipes from her homeland and others inspired by the suggestions of her customers, as well as her own curiosity.

Depending on the time of year, Cultured Traditions makes pickles and occasional seasonal ferments, hot sauce, cultured nondairy products (such as coconut kefir cheese), six varieties of sauerkraut and more.

Caption Cultured Tradition's pickles are not heat-processed, like traditional American pickles. Instead, they are naturally fermented in a salt brine. Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Caption Cultured Tradition's pickles are not heat-processed, like traditional American pickles. Instead, they are naturally fermented in a salt brine. Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions

Batskikh has found being a food entrepreneur particularly satisfying. “I came to the United States with degrees in linguistics, architecture and engineering,” she said. “I worked in several jobs after I arrived, but knew that I really wanted to work for myself. I feel very lucky to have found a way to share my passion for fermented foods, while developing a business that is flexible, so I can care for my family.”

You can find the Cultured Traditions booth at the Suwanee Farmers Market, held weekly during the summer, and biweekly the rest of the year. And, her white, red, garlic pickle and spicy garlic ginger sauerkrauts are available at Atlanta area Whole Foods Markets, as well as three varieties of jun.

Caption Cultured Traditions staffers T. Bolick (left) and Kaitlin Valentine package the company’s Russian-style red sauerkraut. Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Caption Cultured Traditions staffers T. Bolick (left) and Kaitlin Valentine package the company’s Russian-style red sauerkraut. Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions Credit: Courtesy of Cultured Traditions

Batskikh said she believes her mother would be proud of the business she created, starting with that memory of them making sauerkraut together.

“I loved her so much,” Batskikh said. “I wish I could share this with her. We never dreamed this would be my life here in the United States.”

