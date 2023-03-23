A complete guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Credit: Jenna Shea Photojournalism Credit: Jenna Shea Photojournalism

2023 FARMERS MARKETS

For a comprehensive listing and map of metro Atlanta farmers markets, visit ajc.com.

Alpharetta Farmers Market

Open April 1-Nov. 25; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

North and South Broad streets in front of City Center alongside the Town Green; alpharettafarmersmarket.com

About the market: 100+ vendors, live music and abundant free parking.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Open year-round; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

22 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates; avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org

About the market: The market has grown significantly, but its charm remains.

Explore Farmers markets are ripe for romance

Credit: Christy Murray Credit: Christy Murray

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Open April 1-Nov. 18; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Brookhaven; brookhavenfarmersmarket.com

About the market: Open 34 weeks, rain or shine, the 13th season brings local food artisans, specialty goods vendors and live music.

Decatur Farmers Market

Regular market open March 29-Nov. 15; 4-7 p.m. Mini-markets January through March. Wednesdays.

308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur; cfmatl.org/decatur/

About the market: More farmers and local businesses, plus story times, chef demos, and samples. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped for double the produce.

Explore 3 reasons to shop the Wednesday Decatur Farmers Market

Duluth Farmers & Artisans Market

March through November; 2-5 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of each month

3142 Hill St., Duluth; facebook.com/cityofduluth

About the market: Local produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, pickles, salsa, canned vegetables, honey, cut flowers, herbs, spices, candles, soaps, lotions, pottery, baskets and more.

Credit: Dustin Grau Credit: Dustin Grau

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

March 30-Nov. 16; 4-8 p.m. Thursdays. Mini-markets January through March.

572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta; cfmatl.org/eav

About the market: Since 2006, offering sustainably and ethically produced bread, eggs, meats, produce, prepared meals, and artisan goods. SNAP/EBT dollars are doubled for produce and edible seedlings.

Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center

Open year-round; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta; freedomfarmersmkt.org

About the market: Open rain or shine, with seasonal produce, herbs, meats, cheeses, honey, baked goods, and prepared foods. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, EBT participants double their dollars to spend at Freedom. On the No. 16 MARTA bus line. Free bike valet.

Credit: handout Credit: handout

Grant Park Farmers Market

Open year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

The Beacon, 1040 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. cfmatl.org/grantpark

About the market: Find an abundance of fruit, vegetable, and flower farmers, with heirloom varieties and niche items, plus bakeries, prepared food, and pantry staples. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, CFM doubles EBT dollars for produce.

Green Market at Piedmont Park

Open March 25-Dec. 9; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

12th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Piedmont Park, GPS Address: 1071 Piedmont Ave NE; piedmontpark.org/green-market/

About the market: Green Market welcomes back Snapfinger, Furrowed Earth, Patchwork City, and Pinewood Springs farms and Dayspring Dairy. Seasonal produce, prepared foods, bath and body products, locally made dog food and treats, and more. In partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, food stamp benefits are doubled for produce.

Lilburn Farmers Market

Open May 5-Aug. 25; 4-7 p.m. Fridays

1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn; lilburnfarmersmarket.org

About the market: Celebrating 14 years, offering locally grown and prepared foods, live music, chef demos, Little Free Library, and more. SNAP/EBT dollars are doubled for fresh produce.

Marietta Square Farmers Market

Open year-round; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

41 Mill St., Marietta; mariettasquarefarmersmarket.com

About the market: Produce from more than 60 organic and certified naturally grown farmers, local food artisans, dog treats and flower farmers.

Explore 3 reasons to visit Lilburn on a Friday night

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Morningside Farmers Market

Open year-round; 8-11:30 a.m. Saturdays

1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta; morningsidemarket.com

About the market: New vendors include: Pasta Milani, Raw Head Bread, Ain’t No Moo sauces, and Evergreen & Market pickles.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

Open year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive, Decatur; cfmatl.org/oakhurst

About the market: Featuring new vendors, chef demos, plus kids’ activities. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, EBT dollars are matched for produce. The large plant sale is May 6.

Explore Meet the ethnic chefs building their businesses at metro Atlanta farmers markets

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Open March 4-Dec. 16; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta; peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com

About the market: In its 17th season, with more than 60 vendors, live music and a children’s area with storytimes.

Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market

Open April 8-Oct. 28; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell; roswellfam.com

About the market: Features 40 to 50 farmers and artisans from within 100 miles of Roswell. On opening day, bring your kids for free face painting and the first 50 people will receive an RFAM canvas shopping bag.

Sandy Springs Farmers Market

Open April 8-Nov. 18; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs; citysprings.com/farmersmarket

About the market: More than 50 vendors offer fresh produce, flowers, seafood, meat, prepared foods, body products and art from Georgia vendors. Local musicians and kids’ entertainment.

Suwanee Farmers Market

Open April 8 and 22; 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays;

May 6-Sept. 30; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee; suwanee.com/explore-suwanee/events/farmers-market

About the market: In its 19th year, the market features more than 35 vendors.

Tucker Farmers Market

Online market open Friday through Wednesday for pickup or delivery in Tucker on Thursdays; tfmonlinestore.com

In-person market open April 6-Nov. 16; 4-6 p.m. Thursdays

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4882 LaVista Road, Tucker; tuckerfarmersmarket.com

About the market: In addition to the online market, the 12th season offers live music, food trucks, children’s area, ample parking, and more than 30 vendors.

Virginia-Highland Farmers Market

Open March 30-Nov. 16; 4-7 p.m. Thursdays

Farm Burger parking lot, 1017 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta; cfmatl.org/virginia-highland

About the market: Kinship Butcher and Sundry join the market for its third season. Find produce, herbs, flowers, eggs, kids’ activities and chef demos. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, CFM matches EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for produce.

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.