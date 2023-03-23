A complete guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Atlanta native Katie Hayes has spent a lifetime exploring farmers markets. “Local markets are a very vibrant community space, where people are engaging in commerce and conversation about food,” Hayes said.
In 2010, Hayes connected with the volunteers who started the East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, and wrote a grant that provided the seed money to start Community Farmers Markets. In 2011, she became CFM’s executive director.
Now in its 13th season, CFM manages five in-town local markets, as well as kiosks at seven MARTA train stations.
Hayes noted consumer habits have changed as people appreciate the benefits of eating local and seasonally. “The pandemic certainly represented a turning point. It ended up being a good time for local farmers and food producers, because people realized they wanted the people who make our communities special to survive and thrive.”
2023 FARMERS MARKETS
For a comprehensive listing and map of metro Atlanta farmers markets, visit ajc.com.
Alpharetta Farmers Market
Open April 1-Nov. 25; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays
North and South Broad streets in front of City Center alongside the Town Green; alpharettafarmersmarket.com
About the market: 100+ vendors, live music and abundant free parking.
Avondale Estates Farmers Market
Open year-round; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays
22 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates; avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org
About the market: The market has grown significantly, but its charm remains.
Brookhaven Farmers Market
Open April 1-Nov. 18; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays
1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Brookhaven; brookhavenfarmersmarket.com
About the market: Open 34 weeks, rain or shine, the 13th season brings local food artisans, specialty goods vendors and live music.
Decatur Farmers Market
Regular market open March 29-Nov. 15; 4-7 p.m. Mini-markets January through March. Wednesdays.
308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur; cfmatl.org/decatur/
About the market: More farmers and local businesses, plus story times, chef demos, and samples. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped for double the produce.
Duluth Farmers & Artisans Market
March through November; 2-5 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of each month
3142 Hill St., Duluth; facebook.com/cityofduluth
About the market: Local produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, pickles, salsa, canned vegetables, honey, cut flowers, herbs, spices, candles, soaps, lotions, pottery, baskets and more.
East Atlanta Village Farmers Market
March 30-Nov. 16; 4-8 p.m. Thursdays. Mini-markets January through March.
572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta; cfmatl.org/eav
About the market: Since 2006, offering sustainably and ethically produced bread, eggs, meats, produce, prepared meals, and artisan goods. SNAP/EBT dollars are doubled for produce and edible seedlings.
Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center
Open year-round; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays
Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta; freedomfarmersmkt.org
About the market: Open rain or shine, with seasonal produce, herbs, meats, cheeses, honey, baked goods, and prepared foods. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, EBT participants double their dollars to spend at Freedom. On the No. 16 MARTA bus line. Free bike valet.
Grant Park Farmers Market
Open year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays
The Beacon, 1040 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. cfmatl.org/grantpark
About the market: Find an abundance of fruit, vegetable, and flower farmers, with heirloom varieties and niche items, plus bakeries, prepared food, and pantry staples. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, CFM doubles EBT dollars for produce.
Green Market at Piedmont Park
Open March 25-Dec. 9; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
12th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Piedmont Park, GPS Address: 1071 Piedmont Ave NE; piedmontpark.org/green-market/
About the market: Green Market welcomes back Snapfinger, Furrowed Earth, Patchwork City, and Pinewood Springs farms and Dayspring Dairy. Seasonal produce, prepared foods, bath and body products, locally made dog food and treats, and more. In partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, food stamp benefits are doubled for produce.
Lilburn Farmers Market
Open May 5-Aug. 25; 4-7 p.m. Fridays
1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn; lilburnfarmersmarket.org
About the market: Celebrating 14 years, offering locally grown and prepared foods, live music, chef demos, Little Free Library, and more. SNAP/EBT dollars are doubled for fresh produce.
Marietta Square Farmers Market
Open year-round; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays
41 Mill St., Marietta; mariettasquarefarmersmarket.com
About the market: Produce from more than 60 organic and certified naturally grown farmers, local food artisans, dog treats and flower farmers.
Morningside Farmers Market
Open year-round; 8-11:30 a.m. Saturdays
1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta; morningsidemarket.com
About the market: New vendors include: Pasta Milani, Raw Head Bread, Ain’t No Moo sauces, and Evergreen & Market pickles.
Oakhurst Farmers Market
Open year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive, Decatur; cfmatl.org/oakhurst
About the market: Featuring new vendors, chef demos, plus kids’ activities. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, EBT dollars are matched for produce. The large plant sale is May 6.
Peachtree Road Farmers Market
Open March 4-Dec. 16; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays
2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta; peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com
About the market: In its 17th season, with more than 60 vendors, live music and a children’s area with storytimes.
Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market
Open April 8-Oct. 28; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays
Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell; roswellfam.com
About the market: Features 40 to 50 farmers and artisans from within 100 miles of Roswell. On opening day, bring your kids for free face painting and the first 50 people will receive an RFAM canvas shopping bag.
Sandy Springs Farmers Market
Open April 8-Nov. 18; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays
City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs; citysprings.com/farmersmarket
About the market: More than 50 vendors offer fresh produce, flowers, seafood, meat, prepared foods, body products and art from Georgia vendors. Local musicians and kids’ entertainment.
Suwanee Farmers Market
Open April 8 and 22; 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays;
May 6-Sept. 30; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays
Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee; suwanee.com/explore-suwanee/events/farmers-market
About the market: In its 19th year, the market features more than 35 vendors.
Tucker Farmers Market
Online market open Friday through Wednesday for pickup or delivery in Tucker on Thursdays; tfmonlinestore.com
In-person market open April 6-Nov. 16; 4-6 p.m. Thursdays
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4882 LaVista Road, Tucker; tuckerfarmersmarket.com
About the market: In addition to the online market, the 12th season offers live music, food trucks, children’s area, ample parking, and more than 30 vendors.
Virginia-Highland Farmers Market
Open March 30-Nov. 16; 4-7 p.m. Thursdays
Farm Burger parking lot, 1017 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta; cfmatl.org/virginia-highland
About the market: Kinship Butcher and Sundry join the market for its third season. Find produce, herbs, flowers, eggs, kids’ activities and chef demos. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia, CFM matches EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for produce.
