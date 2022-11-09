RECIPE: Carrots you’ll love like bacon

A single carrot makes more than enough “bacon” for two people. Be particular about the carrot you choose. Look for one that is thick from end to end; skinny carrots make narrow strips that can burn. Use a vegetable peeler to quickly slice the carrot into strips. Really push down as you go to give the strips a little extra thickness. You can also make thick-cut carrot strips (that look just like real bacon) using a knife to cut the carrot lengthwise into four or five pieces. This is a good option if you prefer chewier carrot bacon.

Soak the strips in a savory marinade that complements the carrot’s natural sweetness. In addition to bacon-inspired flavors like garlic and maple syrup, I add deep, earthy notes with miso paste. I think the miso is a fantastic flavor addition. However, it is optional in this recipe because it’s not practical to buy a tub of miso if you’re only going to use a tablespoon here. But if you are a fan of soup or salmon, miso can be a versatile staple ingredient in your kitchen.