RECIPE: Fishing for a new dish to grill?

Start with a clean grill grate. Don’t just give your grill a casual swipe with the metal scrubby thing — really clean it. Then apply a sheen of high-heat oil, like canola or peanut, to the cold grill to help prevent the fish from sticking.

I buy a large piece of salmon and cut it into serving sizes after cooking, because it’s much easier to flip one large piece of fish rather than four to six individual fillets. It takes 2 pounds of salmon to feed my family of voracious eaters. If you are entertaining reasonable appetites, 6 ounces of salmon per person should be sufficient.