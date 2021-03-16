RECIPE: Bacon from carrots? Yes.

Recipes for carrot bacon in plant-based food blogs and cookbooks made me decide to give it a try. I bought sweet, fresh from the field carrots from Aluma Farm, just off the Westside Beltline, and got to work.

I tried a half-dozen recipes starting off with carrots sliced on the mandoline. Turned out they were too thick and never developed the crunch I was looking for. I turned to a Y-peeler, a $1.99 tool available at most grocery stores. By laying the carrot flat on a work surface and holding the thin (root end), then pressing firmly with the Y-peeler, I got perfect slices maybe 1/16-inch thick.