How to mix a cocktail fit for a queen

Starting with a red wine base, it is fortified (by adding alcohol) and aromatized (by adding herbs and spices). A blending of grapes (ruby red, rubicabernet and muscat of Alexandria) is pressed and juiced. Grape juice is mixed with a neutral base spirit at 15% to prevent fermentation, aiding in retention of flavors, aromas and sugars in the wine. After an aging process, herbs, spices, black currant, black tea and cinchona bark are added.

Dubonnet falls under the category of a quinquina (pronounced “ka-kina”), which is an aromatized wine that contains cinchona, which provides quinine. Others include Bonal, Byrrh, Chinato and Lillet. The aperitif is rich and balanced, with complexity. Much fruitier than a vermouth, it is almost like a marriage of Campari and sweet vermouth. It has all the bittering botanicals known to prompt a palate before a meal, which is how Queen Elizabeth is known to have sipped hers.

It is perfect sipped neat over ice, and pairs well with gin, Champagne and even whiskey. It makes a tasty spritzer with soda water.

According to drink historians, the Dubonnet cocktail first appeared in 1904, along with its French double, the zaza. It’s an easy drink to make — equal parts gin and Dubonnet, stirred with ice, strained and garnished with a lemon twist. The queen reportedly preferred a 2-to-1 Dubonnet-to-gin ratio over two rocks of ice, with half a lemon wheel sunk in the glass.

