Try these classic cocktails with an Irish accent for St. Patrick’s Day

Tipperary

A classic for more than a century, the Tipperary first appeared in Hugo Ensslin’s “Recipes for Mixed Drinks,” the last cocktail guide published before Prohibition. Tipperary is a town and county in Ireland, and the subject of an anthem for homesick Irish soldiers in World War I. The drink is similar to a Manhattan, but a Tipperary adds a splash of green Chartreuse and replaces the rye with a blended Irish whiskey.

Combine 1½ ounces of Irish whiskey with 1 ounce of sweet vermouth and a ½-ounce of green Chartreuse in a mixing glass with ice. Stir to chill, and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

Explore Toast the resurgence of Irish whiskey

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

Cameron’s kick

The Cameron’s kick first appeared in Harry MacElhone’s “ABC of Mixing Cocktails” in 1922. It has a split base of Irish whiskey and Scotch. Busker Triple Cask Irish whiskey (80 proof, $24.99, thebusker.com) is just the golden-hued, rich blend for the task.

Combine 1 ounce of Irish whiskey, 1 ounce of blended Scotch, a ½-ounce of lemon juice and a ½-ounce of orgeat (almond syrup) in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake to chill, and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Explore Irish spirits to add to your bar cart

Credit: handout Credit: handout

Irish buck

The buck family of cocktails, all made with ginger beer or ginger ale and citrus, arose during Prohibition. With just three ingredients, it is easy to whip one up. Using Proper No. Twelve Irish apple whiskey (70 proof, $24.99, properwhiskey.com) will add even more zing (with a sweet apple aroma) to the refreshing highball.

Add 1½ ounces of Irish whiskey and a ¼-ounce of lime juice to a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with about 2 ounces of ginger ale and gently stir to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.