Try these classic cocktails with an Irish accent for St. Patrick’s Day

Food and Recipes
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
12 minutes ago

It’s easy enough to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by sipping on a glass of Irish whiskey or a perfect pour of Guinness, but, if you’d like to mix up a classic cocktail with Irish spirits, here are some suggestions without the green gimmickry.

Irish coffee

Since the early 1940s, when legend has it that chef Joe Sheridan of County Limerick, Ireland, spiked an order for a weary American traveler and coined it “Irish coffee,” we have been in love with this double pick-me-up. Teeling Irish whiskey has a new kit, featuring its own small-batch roast, whiskey and glassware, available through Reserve Bar.

To make this classic, pour 4 ounces of hot coffee, 2 teaspoons of brown sugar and 1½ ounces of Irish whiskey into a mug and stir. Top with a dollop of heavy cream. Sláinte!

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Tipperary

A classic for more than a century, the Tipperary first appeared in Hugo Ensslin’s “Recipes for Mixed Drinks,” the last cocktail guide published before Prohibition. Tipperary is a town and county in Ireland, and the subject of an anthem for homesick Irish soldiers in World War I. The drink is similar to a Manhattan, but a Tipperary adds a splash of green Chartreuse and replaces the rye with a blended Irish whiskey.

Combine 1½ ounces of Irish whiskey with 1 ounce of sweet vermouth and a ½-ounce of green Chartreuse in a mixing glass with ice. Stir to chill, and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Cameron’s kick

The Cameron’s kick first appeared in Harry MacElhone’s “ABC of Mixing Cocktails” in 1922. It has a split base of Irish whiskey and Scotch. Busker Triple Cask Irish whiskey (80 proof, $24.99, thebusker.com) is just the golden-hued, rich blend for the task.

Combine 1 ounce of Irish whiskey, 1 ounce of blended Scotch, a ½-ounce of lemon juice and a ½-ounce of orgeat (almond syrup) in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake to chill, and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Credit: handout

Irish buck

The buck family of cocktails, all made with ginger beer or ginger ale and citrus, arose during Prohibition. With just three ingredients, it is easy to whip one up. Using Proper No. Twelve Irish apple whiskey (70 proof, $24.99, properwhiskey.com) will add even more zing (with a sweet apple aroma) to the refreshing highball.

Add 1½ ounces of Irish whiskey and a ¼-ounce of lime juice to a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with about 2 ounces of ginger ale and gently stir to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

