13 Irish pubs to try in metro Atlanta

Fadó Irish Pub. The Irish pub has two locations -- its original in Buckhead, and a newer spot in Midtown. Both serve up traditional Irish fare and beer, and the Buckhead location boasts a rooftop deck. Crowds come for soccer and rugby, while regulars enjoy the lively bar scene and traditions like the full Irish breakfast with a pint.

273 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta 404-841-0066 and 933 Peachtree St., Atlanta, 404-260-7910. fadoirishpub.com/atlanta.

The Harp Irish Pub. Low-key vibes are the name of the game at The Harp Irish Pub in Roswell, where you can sit back and polish off a pint or two with your friends. Hearty classics like beef and Guinness pie, fish and chips, and corned beef and cabbage are served up alongside beers, whiskey and Guinness Mixes (try the Black Moon, which combines Guinness and Blue Moon). Bonus: This pub is non-smoking!

1425 Market Blvd. #1330, Roswell, 770-645-0118, harpirishpub.com.

Johnnie MacCrackens Celtic Firehouse Pub. Located off Marietta Square in an old fire station from the late-1800s, Johnnie MacCrackens' is an intimate neighborhood bar with a dimly lit interior and plenty of Irish paraphernalia adorning its walls. They offer more than 70 rotating taps—not to mention the most Belgiums on tap than any bar in the Southeast—and a large menu of pub eats with a special section devoted to "Celtic fare." Enjoy live music on many nights and their "Irish Happy Hour" from 11 a.m.-3 a.m. (just ask your bartender for any specials that day).

15 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta, 678-290-6641, johnniemaccrackens.com.

Keegan's Irish Pub. With locations in Kennesaw, Roswell, Vinings and Woodstock, Keegan's Public House offers a laid-back, friendly atmosphere to celebrate the luck of the Irish. A selection of 20-oz. drafts and bottled beers is available, plus plenty of Irish pub fare, like bangers and mash, a Guinness beer pot pie and even Irish spring rolls. stuffed with corned beef, cabbage and Swiss cheese.

Various locations, keegansirishpub.net.

Limerick Junction. Marketing itself as the oldest Irish pub in Atlanta, Limerick Junction serves up dishes including Cottage Pie, bangers and mash, grilled rasher with cheese and "Irish wings" dressed in Guinness barbecue sauce. Also look for a full service bar featuring a variety of beers, wines and shooters and live music with an Irish bent several times a week.

822 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta. 404-874-7147, limerickjunction.com/

Mac McGee Decatur. The Decatur Square pub is one of the best spots in town for sipping whiskey. The bar offers rotating whiskey flights of three 1-ounce pours, a great way to do a mix-and-match taste test of Scotch, bourbon and Irish whiskey. If you’re feeling peckish, the house-smoked corn-beef hash, topped with a fried egg, is excellent.

111 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-377-8055, macmcgees.com.

Mac McGee Roswell.. A vibrant red exterior and upstairs porch mark the entrance to the cheery and cozy Mac McGee Irish Pub in downtown historic Roswell. You can nosh on Irish pub favorites cooked up in their from-scratch kitchen like shepherd's pie or corned beef hash, then wash them down with a craft cocktail, beer or a selection from their robust whiskey list (they offer more than 150 bottles from around the globe).

936 Canton St., Roswell, 770-518- 2866, macmcgeepubs.com.

The Marlay House. The folks who run this expat Irish hangout in beer-centric Decatur also drive the Mobile Marlay food truck, serving up their style of Guinness-battered fish and chips. The well-appointed vintage bar features 20 taps, with craft and seasonal selections, plus a full liquor list with plenty of Irish whiskeys.

426 W. Ponce De Leon Ave., Decatur. 404- 270-9950, themarlayhouse.com.

Meehan's Public House. With several locations across the city, Meehan's Public House is an Irish eatery cooking up a full menu of classic Irish dishes (staples include bangers and mash, Shepherd's pie, fish and chips and a corned beef Reuben) for brunch, lunch and dinner. A good selection of beer and live music on weekends make this watering hole worthy of a pit stop on your St. Paddy's Day bar crawl.

Locations in downtown Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Atlanta Station and Vinings. meehanspublichouse.com.

Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub. An authentic Irish pub experience awaits you at both locations of Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, where old world charm and a warm ambience meet. Their authentic vibes even won them Irish Pub of the Year by the Irish Pubs Global Federation in 2015 (it was actually the first year an American pub took home the honor). Get Old Dog's recipe for Guinness Onion soup here

12650 Crabapple Rd., Milton, 678-624-1090 and 705 Town Blvd., Atlanta, 404-816-5839. oldeblinddog.com.

Rí Rá Irish Pub. Part of the upscale theme-pub empire of Dubliners David Kelly and Ciaran Sheehan, Rí Rá is tucked away in busy Midtown on the back side of Peachtree Street. The salvaged and restored Victorian era materials shipped over from Ireland are authentic, and so is the Irish staff. Pub grub favorites mix with pints and signature cocktails.

1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-477-1700, rira.com/atlanta.

