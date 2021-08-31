Stock Up: Three ways to enjoy pistachios

Pistachio Crunch almond butter from Big Spoon Roasters

Big Spoon Roasters in Durham, North Carolina, makes several kinds of nut butters — cashew, almond, pecan and peanut — in a wide array of imaginative flavors. We think they are masters of all things crunch, and their limited-batch Pistachio Crunch almond butter is our latest crush. Whole roasted California pistachios are blended with coarse-ground almond butter and flavored with a bit of maple syrup. Even the fragrance of this pistachio butter is rich and enticing, and every spoonful has big chunks of roasted pistachio. Half a jar went in minutes, as our testers spread it on crackers of all sorts. What’s next in seasonal flavors? Apple pie spice almond and pecan butter, made in collaboration with Spicewalla, the spice brand from Meherwan Irani’s Chai Pani. We can’t wait.

$13.95 per 10-ounce jar. Available until Sept. 30 at bigspoonroasters.com.

Caption Pistachio brittle from Persian Basket. Courtesy of Persian Basket Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Pistachio brittle from Persian Basket

Forget your preconceived ideas about brittle. This pistachio brittle from Persian Basket is nothing like those pieces of nut-filled hard candy that can threaten to break a tooth or pull out a filling. This pistachio brittle is a buttery, shortbread-like, 6-inch-wide cookie, topped with chunks of roasted pecans — served by breaking the cookie into bite-size pieces. Our first thought when tasting the brittle was that it would be perfect with tea. Our second thought was that we might not want to share it with those trying various pistachio products in our kitchen. You also might be tempted to keep it for yourself, but the brittle comes in a beautiful tin, perfect for gift-giving. We think this will be the best hostess gift ever. Arezoo Armaghan of Persian Basket has lined the shelves of her online market with hundreds of products, and you’ll find many other kinds of brittle there, as well. We’re tempted to try them all.

$23.51 per 8-ounce tin. Available at Persian Basket, 2100 Ray Moss Connector, Johns Creek, where you can sample other brittle flavors; or at persianbasket.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram