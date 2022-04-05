Stock Up: Three things to get for your Easter shopping list

Here are three suggestions for your Easter shopping list: a gelato cake topped with a robin’s nest, a new basket and spicy peach conserve.
Robin’s egg nest cake
This may be the cutest Easter cake ever, and it’s a shame that the gelato layers mean it can’t sit out on your table all afternoon as a centerpiece. All through the year, Meridith Ford of Cremalosa in Decatur makes gelato cakes to order — three layers of vanilla or chocolate cake (other flavors are available) and two layers of her handmade gelato — wrapped in buttercream, and then decorated. For Easter, she has created a cake with vanilla layers, strawberries and cream gelato. She covers it with robin’s egg blue buttercream, speckled with tiny spots of chocolate, and then tops the confection with the sweetest nest of chocolate twigs (made with dry pasta, and maybe not something you want to munch on). The nest is filled with malted-milk eggs. Everyone loved the cake and the strawberries, and the cream gelato filling was perfect for spring, or Easter. You also can choose from other fun flavors, such as blueberry cheesecake and chai latte gelato.
$35 for 6-inch cake. Order online for pickup April 13-16 at Cremalosa, 2657 E. College Ave., Decatur. Orders for Easter cakes close April 15. cremalosa.com.
Child’s Easter basket
Atlanta children’s store Seed Factory carries wooden toys, arts and craft supplies, books, and clothing for newborns to 8-year-olds. This time of year, our attention goes to their baskets, including the Meri Meri straw bunny basket, with its sweet embroidered bunny face and gingham bunny ears, as well as the Olli Ella rattan berry basket. Either would make a charming Easter basket for small hands. Baskets that are as well made as these are likely to become heirlooms passed down through the family.
$24.90 for berry basket and $48 for bunny basket. Available at Seed Factory, 763 Trabert Ave., Atlanta, or at seedfactoryatlanta.com.
Spicy peach conserve
If spiced pickled peaches have been a traditional part of your Easter meal, this might be the year to change things up a bit. We’ve been enjoying spicy peach conserve from Charleston, S.C.-based Red Clay. The company started out making hot sauce, and has expanded its products over the years with other spicy things, including honey and salts. Many of the offerings include peaches, such as peach hot sauce and spicy peach honey. The spicy peach conserve is a combination of peach, vinegar and brown sugar — just what you’d expect in spiced pickled peaches — with the heat of habaneros. The spoonable consistency would make this a perfect glaze for your Easter ham, or as a topping for that slice of ham in your breakfast biscuit.
$18 for two 4.5-ounce jars. Available at redclayhotsauce.com.
