Stock Up: Three things to get for your Easter shopping list

Atlanta children’s store Seed Factory carries wooden toys, arts and craft supplies, books, and clothing for newborns to 8-year-olds. This time of year, our attention goes to their baskets, including the Meri Meri straw bunny basket, with its sweet embroidered bunny face and gingham bunny ears, as well as the Olli Ella rattan berry basket. Either would make a charming Easter basket for small hands. Baskets that are as well made as these are likely to become heirlooms passed down through the family.

$24.90 for berry basket and $48 for bunny basket. Available at Seed Factory, 763 Trabert Ave., Atlanta, or at seedfactoryatlanta.com.

Spicy peach conserve

If spiced pickled peaches have been a traditional part of your Easter meal, this might be the year to change things up a bit. We’ve been enjoying spicy peach conserve from Charleston, S.C.-based Red Clay. The company started out making hot sauce, and has expanded its products over the years with other spicy things, including honey and salts. Many of the offerings include peaches, such as peach hot sauce and spicy peach honey. The spicy peach conserve is a combination of peach, vinegar and brown sugar — just what you’d expect in spiced pickled peaches — with the heat of habaneros. The spoonable consistency would make this a perfect glaze for your Easter ham, or as a topping for that slice of ham in your breakfast biscuit.

$18 for two 4.5-ounce jars. Available at redclayhotsauce.com.

